Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF youth leader, Jim Kunaka, has approached the Constitutional Court, challenging a High Court decision barring exiled former minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, from running in the August 23 presidential election.

Kasukuwere's candidature was accepted by the nomination court on June 21,a month before it was revoked by High Court judge, Justice David Mangota.

Mangota made the ruling after Zanu-PF activist, Lovedale Mangwana, approached the High Court challenging the former Local Government minister's candidacy.

Mangwana argued that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) violated the Electoral Act by accepting Kasukuwere's nomination papers yet he had been out of the country for over 18 months.

The former Zanu-PF commissar appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday, however, upheld Mangota's ruling.

Kasukuwere, nicknamed Tyson, said they will challenge the latest ruling.

In his application seeking access to the ConCourt, Kunaka said Mangota's ruling violated the constitutional right of voters to vote for their preferred presidential candidate.

"I nominated Saviour Kasukuwere as a presidential candidate. He was my candidate of choice," Kunaka submitted.

"It is my respectful contention that the decision of the court in question infringes on my right to choose a candidate of my choice to participate freely in politics as protected by sections 58 and 67 of the constitution of Zimbabwe."

"The judgement of the court was a constitutional judgement pursuant to an application made by the first respondent in terms of Section 85(1).

"I, therefore,seek direct access to this honourable court to set aside the judgement in question on the basis that my constitutional rights have been infringed."

Kunaka said many Zimbabweans wanted to vote for Kasukuwere.

"There are millions of people who will vote in that election, and there are thousands who will vote for Kasukuwere," Kunaka said.

"The court's judgement, infringed on my rights—the rights of the thousands of Zimbabweans who will vote for him, the hundred or so persons that nominated him as myself."

Kunaka said barring Kasukuwere from participating in the elections will dent the credibility of electoral processes.

"It is, therefore, in the overwhelming interest of justice that the judgement be set aside and that he be allowed to stand as a candidate in the forthcoming election," he submitted.

"Kasukuwere was not removed by the constituency registrar from the voters roll as defined in Section 33 of the Electoral Act."

He added: "That being the case, the court could not move to act for and on behalf of the Zec in removing Kasukuwere when the nomination court had sat."

"A free and fair election requires that individuals are allowed to choose their candidates and that those nominated to stand should be able to stand."

Kunaka cited Mangwana, Kasukuwere, Zec, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Judicial Services Commission and Attorney General, Prince Machaya, as respondents.

Lawyers who spoke to The Standard said the ConCourt application was critical and urgent.

"The application by Kunaka doesn't stop the decision of the Supreme Court," lawyer Dumisani Dube said.

"However, due to the importance of the matter in the constitutional jurisprudence of the country, the court may set the matter down urgently before the election date.

"I also think Kasukuwere should have been the one who approached the Constitutional Court, as he had a direct and substantial interest in the matter and not a third party, who might not have the locus standi."

 Another lawyer, Nqobani Sithole said: "It's not about the abuse of court processes, as it might appear, but the two different courts (High Court and ConCourt) deal with different issues.

"The High Court only deals with interpretation of the law and the ConCourt with constitutionality."

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Foreigners fuel Zimbabwe's wildlife illicit financial flows

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Harmful practices rob girls of their rights

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mangwana tells Malema to go to hell

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Malema organising 500 free buses for Zimbabweans to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Former UJ lecturer Lyness Matizirofa faces off against top attorneys at LPC

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

How Oskido 'discovered' Berita at taxi rank

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa blamed for disqualification of candidates

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa want courts to do their work

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Printing of Zimbabwe presidential ballot papers begins

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

We're ready for elections

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

15 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

17 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

17 hrs ago | 366 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 562 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

18 hrs ago | 1923 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

22 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

22 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

23 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

24 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

29 Jul 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

29 Jul 2023 at 12:46hrs | 857 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 660 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 480 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

29 Jul 2023 at 09:33hrs | 509 Views

HEXCO results out

29 Jul 2023 at 09:06hrs | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

29 Jul 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1171 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1348 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 404 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 616 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 2052 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

29 Jul 2023 at 07:25hrs | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days