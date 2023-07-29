Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his erstwhile rival, ex-vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko have buried the hatchet after a major fallout following the November 2017 military coup which ousted the former president Robert Mugabe and his regime.

In politics they say there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies; only permanent interests.
Mphoko was making a public appearance probably for the first time since 2017.

Mnangagwa said, "Our party Zanu-PF remains clear and united. On the obligation to defend our country's peace, our sovereignty and our independence and our democracy. Ehhee I had omitted my colleague, u Ree ukhonapha. Hanti liyamazi u Ree, uPhelekezela Mphoko ukhonapha, sukuma ndoda ubuye phambili. Buya udeze, Undoda lo sakhula sonke, siyazana, sasenze izinto ezinengi, kangisoze ngizikhulume lamuhla, laye undoda lo. Ngiyabonga sibili ukuthi ubuye ngapha to support me. I am very grateful that he is here today to support me."

Zanu-PF commissar, Mike Bihma said he's a 'special guest,' as he was introducing him.

Mphoko was a co-vice-president under Robert Mugabe.

He served alongside current President Emmerson Mnangagwa when Mr Mugabe was ousted by the military in November 2017, but the two had a fall out.









Source - online

Comments

D.i grow foliar fertilizer


Must Read

Bosso 'undefeatable'

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

10 hrs ago | 1257 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

10 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

11 hrs ago | 630 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

11 hrs ago | 1760 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

11 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

11 hrs ago | 248 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

11 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

11 hrs ago | 151 Views

Foreigners fuel Zimbabwe's wildlife illicit financial flows

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Harmful practices rob girls of their rights

11 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mangwana tells Malema to go to hell

11 hrs ago | 1248 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Malema organising 500 free buses for Zimbabweans to go home and vote

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

Former UJ lecturer Lyness Matizirofa faces off against top attorneys at LPC

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

How Oskido 'discovered' Berita at taxi rank

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chamisa blamed for disqualification of candidates

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa want courts to do their work

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Printing of Zimbabwe presidential ballot papers begins

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

11 hrs ago | 26 Views

Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

We're ready for elections

11 hrs ago | 41 Views

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

22 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

24 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

24 hrs ago | 393 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

24 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

29 Jul 2023 at 19:14hrs | 587 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

29 Jul 2023 at 18:56hrs | 2074 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

29 Jul 2023 at 15:05hrs | 1514 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

29 Jul 2023 at 15:05hrs | 487 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

29 Jul 2023 at 13:57hrs | 2198 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

29 Jul 2023 at 13:07hrs | 1145 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

29 Jul 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1388 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

29 Jul 2023 at 12:46hrs | 902 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 674 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 510 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days