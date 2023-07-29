Bosso 'undefeatable'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Ngezi Platinum 0 - 1 HighlandersHighlanders remain undefeated in 17 matches this season, after beating Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 in a thrilling Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter.Bosso striker Lynoth Chikuhwa scored the winning goal in the top-of-the-log clash at Baobab Stadium.Tshilamoya put up a clinical performance today, consolidating their fairytale run.Coach Baltemar Brito has often said the club is determined to avoid conceding goals this season.