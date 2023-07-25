Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A ZUPCO bus carrying Zanu-PF supporters to a campaign rally in Nkayi was involved in an accident yesterday, killing one passenger on the spot.According to reports, several passengers from Binga's Lusulu area in Matebeleland North province were injured in the accident.Zanu-PF Matebeleland North provincial chairperson Richard Moyo confirmed the accident last night."Yes, it is confirmed that one person was trapped under the bus and died and few are injured and they were rushed to hospital. Some of them were checked and discharged," Moyo said.The accident happened approximately 5km from Lupane town along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.According to a source, the bus hit an open manhole on the roadside before it overturned.Matebeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said he had not yet received the accident report.