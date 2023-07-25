Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
FORMER Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday made a surprise public appearance at a Zanu-PF campaign rally addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Nkayi, Matebeleland North province, after going under for nearly six years following former President Robert Mugabe's ouster in a 2017 coup.

Mphoko has hardly been seen in public since his removal from office in 2017 after plans to block Mnangagwa's ascendancy were thwarted by the military.

Mphoko attended Mnangagwa's campaign rally in the company of Zanu-PF leaders, among them Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, and party political commissar Mike Bimha.

"Ah Mphoko, you are here. How is Bulawayo?" Mnangagwa said as the two former adversaries exchanged pleasantries.

During the rally, Mnangagwa invited Mphoko to the podium and expressed gratitude for his attendance.

"We come a long way with Mphoko. We have worked together. I am really grateful to you for supporting me," Mnangagwa said.

"This man nicknamed ‘Re'. We grew up together and did a lot of things which I cannot mention. I am very grateful that you came here to support me. I thank you for this."

Mnangagwa claimed that Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than any other in the southern African region in the past three years.

"I am aware that our economic growth is constrained by sanctions imposed by Western countries. In spite of those sanctions, we the people of Zimbabwe have said we shall build our country depending on our resources," he said.

"For the last three years, our economy has been growing at a rate of 5% and it is the fastest growing economy in Sadc for the last three years under sanctions."

Mnangagwa promised to fix roads in Matebeleland North, including the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

34 mins ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

36 mins ago | 121 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

36 mins ago | 174 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

37 mins ago | 132 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

38 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

38 mins ago | 144 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

40 mins ago | 21 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

40 mins ago | 52 Views

Vehicle imports net US$2bn

41 mins ago | 23 Views

'Zanu-PF must apologise for Gukurahundi'

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Distinctly Bosso

41 mins ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa opens new coal mine in Binga

43 mins ago | 29 Views

Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

43 mins ago | 49 Views

Econet, NetOne base stations thieves arrested

43 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will romp to victory

44 mins ago | 14 Views

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

44 mins ago | 54 Views

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab complete in 1 year

45 mins ago | 26 Views

CCC candidate up for contempt of court

45 mins ago | 38 Views

Supreme Court throws out Kasukuwere candidature appeal

46 mins ago | 27 Views

NetOne adds more value for money USD bundles

46 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK

46 mins ago | 51 Views

Chigova faces bleak future due to health issues

47 mins ago | 26 Views

Overfishing depletes the Zambezi

47 mins ago | 21 Views

Printing of the Presidential ballot paper begins

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bosso 'undefeatable'

13 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

13 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

14 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

14 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

22 hrs ago | 1609 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

22 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

22 hrs ago | 781 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

23 hrs ago | 2279 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

23 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

23 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

23 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

23 hrs ago | 636 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

23 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

23 hrs ago | 345 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

23 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days