Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa over the weekend announced that he will retire from being a parliamentarian as he eyes the highest post on the land.

Addressing his supporters at Lidiety shopping centre in his constituency during the commissioning of some of the 30 boreholes he drilled and the distribution of hampers to the underprivileged in Ward 14, Mliswa, popularly known as "Bhuru" said he respected President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule and would want to see him complete his two-terms in the office until 2028.

"If the Lord has not spoken to you about my future as a Parly winner this year, it means you are not prayerful.

"In a dream, the Lord advised me that l would be in Hurungwe West as an MP, then proceed to Norton before l become the President of Zimbabwe because l articulate people's challenges," Mliswa said amid applause from his supporters.

Even Zanu-PF supporters came in their numbers castigating other candidates for not matching Mliswa's standards.

Mliswa said everyone had a goal in life and his is to become the country's president.

"A teacher aims to be a headmaster, a soldier wishes to become a commander and even a girlfriend has ambitions to become a housewife in future.

"So 2028, we will meet at the number one post. The elderly will visit state house barefooted. You will enjoy to see a leader who sometimes moves around without bodyguards. We want a president who goes into communities interacting with the people," added Mliswa.

The Norton MP and 2023 independent parliamentary seat candidate also lamented that becoming a Parly representative was now just an honour to complete his two terms in office but in 2028, he would be vying for the highest designate.

"In 2028, l will be on the ballot."

The MP also dismissed fears that engulf many people who think vying for a presidential job was a dangerous game in the Zimbabwe, mentioning former cabinet minister and presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere for campaigning while in exile.

"I spoke to my uncle Kasukuwere challenging him over campaigning in exile.

"How can you lead or be elected whilst in South Africa? You cannot let your face arrest whilst you are in hiding. As for me, l am not afraid of anyone. If l am nabbed by police, my supporters will bring me food in cells," Mliswa told hundreds at the venue.

Kasukuwere lost the presidential bid to contest for the job after the courts ruled that he had been out of Zimbabwe for 18 months hence, he seized to be a registered voter.

The supreme court threw away his appeal after the high court's ruling and he has now taken his bid to the Constitutional Court.

Mliswa also took a swipe at the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa saying he was losing the grip by failing to put real structures in his movement.

"Ndakuonawo uyuwo futi Nero anenge akurasika, ndosaka ndakazotsamwa ndikati regai nditore chinhu chacho. Nero ave kukanganisa nekuti ahana ma structures. Ini ndakutopinda, kupinda chaiko. Mese ndichakunamatirai kuti munge muripo 2028."

Among other projects in Norton, Mliswa's Water and Sanitation program has seen more than 30 boreholes being drilled in both his urban and rural communities with toilets unveiled for various areas in need.

The latest areas to benefit included Mutubva Secondary, Mutubva Compound and Skea Farm.

The school has an allocation of 10 toilets and a borehole which was commissioned on Saturday.

Mutubva Compound also received a new borehole while toilet construction is already underway.

The people in this so-called Zanu-PF stronghold compound have been using open areas as ablution facilities while water has also been a huge challenge and expensive for them.

In some parts they were sharing these water points with animals.

Areas covered on Saturday included Railway 28, ZIPAM, Chitenderano, Skea Farm, Lydiate and Clifford.

Over 200 vulnerable community members also received food hampers in all the 6 areas over the weekend.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

36 mins ago | 123 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

37 mins ago | 174 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

37 mins ago | 138 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

38 mins ago | 135 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

38 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

39 mins ago | 146 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

39 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

41 mins ago | 21 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

41 mins ago | 52 Views

Vehicle imports net US$2bn

41 mins ago | 24 Views

'Zanu-PF must apologise for Gukurahundi'

41 mins ago | 26 Views

Distinctly Bosso

42 mins ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa opens new coal mine in Binga

43 mins ago | 29 Views

Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

44 mins ago | 49 Views

Econet, NetOne base stations thieves arrested

44 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will romp to victory

44 mins ago | 14 Views

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

45 mins ago | 54 Views

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab complete in 1 year

45 mins ago | 26 Views

CCC candidate up for contempt of court

46 mins ago | 38 Views

Supreme Court throws out Kasukuwere candidature appeal

46 mins ago | 28 Views

NetOne adds more value for money USD bundles

46 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK

47 mins ago | 52 Views

Chigova faces bleak future due to health issues

47 mins ago | 26 Views

Overfishing depletes the Zambezi

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Printing of the Presidential ballot paper begins

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bosso 'undefeatable'

13 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

13 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

14 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

14 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

22 hrs ago | 1609 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

22 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

22 hrs ago | 781 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

23 hrs ago | 2279 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

23 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

23 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

23 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

23 hrs ago | 637 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

23 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

23 hrs ago | 345 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

23 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days