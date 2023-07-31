Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mapeza remains optimistic

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
DESPITE his team's struggles in their last three matches, FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza says is keeping his head high, with the hope of reviving his team's title defence in the second half of the season.

Mapeza's men have been uncharacteristically indifferent this season and their latest defeat at the hands of Sheasham has left their faithfuls doubting their chances.

They picked one point in their last three matches against Yadah, Hwange and Sheasham as they dropped to sixth position with 26 points on their tally.

The four-time Champions lost at home to Yadah and Sheasham, while sharing spoils with Hwange at the Colliery.

However, Mapeza is comforted by the fact that they have picked one point better than what they had at this stage last season.

"Last time we had 25 points at this point and this season we have 26 points. It's not the same, but its shows that we are still within range," Mapeza said.

The veteran gaffer feels it's too early for him to press the panic button as they still have more time to regain their momentum.

"It's still too early to press the panic button. We have time to recover but there is a lot of work to do. Our focus now is to rectify our shortcomings in all departments. We don't have to panic but we shall put as much effort as we can to rise up again," he added.

As it stands, Pure Platinum Play are 11 points behind the current log leaders Highlanders who have 37 points.

They are beset with an unforgiving run of fixtures, where they face Simba Bhora, Cranborne Bullets, Highlanders, Bulawayo Chiefs and Caps United.

Source - newsday

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Mutambara says Mnangagwa is 'dull and dumb'

44 mins ago | 329 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over Putin chopper gift

44 mins ago | 232 Views

Chamisa shares doubts about Zimbabwe elections

45 mins ago | 125 Views

Mutambara salutes Chamisa, CCC

45 mins ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa, police differ on Shurugwi arson case

45 mins ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe police probe Zec break-in

46 mins ago | 100 Views

Powertel to invest US$50m towards network expansion

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Shops cash in on Zimdollar change shortage

46 mins ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF way beyond redemption

47 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC candidate up for assault

47 mins ago | 33 Views

Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam

48 mins ago | 31 Views

'4,1 million Zimbabweans food insecure'

48 mins ago | 13 Views

'Bosso still has a long way to go'

48 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa declares garbage disaster in Harare

49 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiefs give up on Billiat

49 mins ago | 116 Views

Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

49 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa promises projects already delivered by Zanu-PF?

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Mwonzora launches party manifesto

50 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Hwange Units 7, 8

50 mins ago | 17 Views

Russia's railway giant keen to expand footprint to Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa slams violence in Shurugwi

51 mins ago | 30 Views

New railway line to link Binga, Kwekwe

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe exports to China surge to US$585 million

52 mins ago | 24 Views

Barbra Rwodzi gets defiant police Assistant Inspector transferred

52 mins ago | 74 Views

Sarah Masiyiwa honoured in the UK

52 mins ago | 29 Views

Sex-crazed uncle takes own life after killing four children in shock arson attack

10 hrs ago | 617 Views

Senegal restricts internet access

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

David Coltart operated in Matabeleland where he did dastardly things

12 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Eye on the vote: Counting notes for polling agents

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

14 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

14 hrs ago | 784 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

14 hrs ago | 127 Views

Modi donates toilets to school

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

18 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

31 Jul 2023 at 07:03hrs | 3342 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1798 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2456 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1921 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1868 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 750 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1833 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 316 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 450 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 171 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days