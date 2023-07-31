Mapeza remains optimistic

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DESPITE his team's struggles in their last three matches, FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza says is keeping his head high, with the hope of reviving his team's title defence in the second half of the season.Mapeza's men have been uncharacteristically indifferent this season and their latest defeat at the hands of Sheasham has left their faithfuls doubting their chances.They picked one point in their last three matches against Yadah, Hwange and Sheasham as they dropped to sixth position with 26 points on their tally.The four-time Champions lost at home to Yadah and Sheasham, while sharing spoils with Hwange at the Colliery.However, Mapeza is comforted by the fact that they have picked one point better than what they had at this stage last season."Last time we had 25 points at this point and this season we have 26 points. It's not the same, but its shows that we are still within range," Mapeza said.The veteran gaffer feels it's too early for him to press the panic button as they still have more time to regain their momentum."It's still too early to press the panic button. We have time to recover but there is a lot of work to do. Our focus now is to rectify our shortcomings in all departments. We don't have to panic but we shall put as much effort as we can to rise up again," he added.As it stands, Pure Platinum Play are 11 points behind the current log leaders Highlanders who have 37 points.They are beset with an unforgiving run of fixtures, where they face Simba Bhora, Cranborne Bullets, Highlanders, Bulawayo Chiefs and Caps United.