Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Powertel to invest US$50m towards network expansion

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
POWERTEL Communications, a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings, has revealed plans to invest in excess of US$50 million towards network expansion and rural datafication, as it increases connectivity across the country.

Acting commercial director Prosper Mutswiri told NewsDay Business on the sidelines of the company's customer interface dinner on Saturday that the firm will invest about US$50 million towards network expansion.

"We are also looking at other investments that are going to come," he told NewsDay Business.

"In terms of network expansion, we have got a serial digital interface and many other network-related expansion projects that we are also rolling out in terms of investment that is expected. So, this is what we have done in terms of recapitalising the business."

He added: "We are working on an exciting journey which we call rural datafication which is part of the strategic response to Vision 2030 where we are walking together as Zesa.

"During total electrification, we are rolling out fibre, so be it Dotito, Chendambuya or all the marginalised communities or unconnected areas, will be connected to the internet, so you will have both electricity and internet.

"That journey has started. We recently launched it in Mutema, we launched it in Bulawayo and we are launching it countrywide to be able to connect all the unconnected areas. We are looking at in excess of US$50 million in terms of our entire network upgrade as first phase and rural datafication and this is something that we are immediately going to do."

This comes at a time when industry and commerce are pushing for information and communication technologies which play a key role in driving the momentum towards the attainment of the aspirations of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

Mutswiri, who is on a drive to initiate a turnaround at the organisation, said the firm recently introduced managed solutions, data centre services, cloud solutions and other expansion programmes anchored around exploitation and exploration.

These, according to Mutswiri, target existing co-network to repackage services and also to offer new ways of service delivery to customers.

"So, the programmes are anchored on revamping our carrier services, our access networks and also rolling our network  to what we call our cluster model or common interest communities which has got faster deployment and ease of access as well as more affordable," he said. "We are also taking the route of exploration where we are exploring new ways of service delivery and expanding our network. This is on the backbone that we have ventured into a partnership that is going to see our network being upgraded to what we call DWDM (dense wavelength-division multiplexing).

"We are also rolling out long-term evolution both in terms of the backbone and in terms of access. We are also rolling out many other value-added services that are going to be fourth industrial facing realising that our customers from amoeba markets to what we call conformance customers where they demand tailor-made services."

Powertel is the first company to connect through Seacom, which is a submarine cable operator with a network of submarine and terrestrial high-speed fibre-optic cable that serves the east and west coasts of Africa. Seacom's reach extends to and from Europe, India and Asia.

The Zesa subsidiary is responsible for telecommunications infrastructural development, virtual private networking, high speed internet provision, the provision of the most affordable voice service, call centre facilities as well as pre-paid electricity aggregation.

The organisation is moving with the mantra "deployment and implementation" with a view to improving its market share in the internet access providers sector through increasing network capacity utilisation.

Powertel has set its sights on ensuring that the business aligns itself with the future by adapting quickly to the changing environment and offering competitive products and services.

The firm has invested in fibre backbone over the pylons to the undersea cable through Mozambique and Botswana.

Source - newsday
More on: #Powertel, #Zesa, #Network

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Mutambara says Mnangagwa is 'dull and dumb'

44 mins ago | 329 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over Putin chopper gift

44 mins ago | 232 Views

Chamisa shares doubts about Zimbabwe elections

45 mins ago | 125 Views

Mutambara salutes Chamisa, CCC

45 mins ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa, police differ on Shurugwi arson case

45 mins ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe police probe Zec break-in

46 mins ago | 100 Views

Shops cash in on Zimdollar change shortage

46 mins ago | 73 Views

Mapeza remains optimistic

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF way beyond redemption

47 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC candidate up for assault

47 mins ago | 33 Views

Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam

48 mins ago | 31 Views

'4,1 million Zimbabweans food insecure'

48 mins ago | 13 Views

'Bosso still has a long way to go'

48 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa declares garbage disaster in Harare

49 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiefs give up on Billiat

49 mins ago | 116 Views

Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

49 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa promises projects already delivered by Zanu-PF?

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Mwonzora launches party manifesto

50 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Hwange Units 7, 8

50 mins ago | 17 Views

Russia's railway giant keen to expand footprint to Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa slams violence in Shurugwi

51 mins ago | 30 Views

New railway line to link Binga, Kwekwe

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe exports to China surge to US$585 million

52 mins ago | 24 Views

Barbra Rwodzi gets defiant police Assistant Inspector transferred

52 mins ago | 74 Views

Sarah Masiyiwa honoured in the UK

52 mins ago | 29 Views

Sex-crazed uncle takes own life after killing four children in shock arson attack

10 hrs ago | 617 Views

Senegal restricts internet access

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

David Coltart operated in Matabeleland where he did dastardly things

12 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Eye on the vote: Counting notes for polling agents

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

14 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

14 hrs ago | 784 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

14 hrs ago | 127 Views

Modi donates toilets to school

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

18 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

31 Jul 2023 at 07:03hrs | 3342 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1798 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2456 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1921 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1868 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 750 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1833 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 316 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 450 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 171 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days