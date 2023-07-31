Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa shares doubts about Zimbabwe elections

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
When tankers rolled into Harare, Zimbabwe, during the November 2017 coup that dislodged then president Robert Mugabe, one of the casualties was his deputy Phelekezela Mphoko, a former ambassador to South Africa.

Mphoko and President Emmerson Mnangagwa were Mugabe's deputies as per the 1987 Unity Accord between PF Zapu and Zanu-PF.

An unwritten rule was that Zapu's deputy was junior to the Zanu one.

Then came a tricky period, a tussle between Generation 40 (G40), which Mphoko was housed in with the likes of Saviour Kasukuwere and Professor Jonathan Moyo, the leading lights of the faction.

G40 had Mugabe and his close family's attention ahead of the Lacoste faction, led by Mnangagwa.

It was then that Mphoko, a relatively silent deputy, declared that he was on the same level as Mnangagwa.

After Mugabe fired Mnangagwa a few weeks before the coup, Mphoko bemoaned that he was "lonely" and needed an assistant.

After the coup, things changed. Mphoko led a private life, fighting personal business battles as his political career reached an unexpected end.

On Sunday, however, he appeared with his traditional cowboy hat at a Zanu-PF rally in Nkayi, his home area.

He was there in support of Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF's national commissar, Mike Bimha, said Mphoko was "a special guest."

Mnangagwa gifted Mphoko an off-road vehicle and other undisclosed benefits.

Without a doubt, Mnangagwa has Mphoko's vote.

As per Zanu-PF tradition, senior party leaders took to the podium one after the other before Mnangagwa addressed the crowd.

Hundreds of buses and trucks transported party supporters in but the large number of people didn't arrive without casualties along the way.

A bus ferrying supporters to the venue overturned, claiming the life of one person and injuring 25 others. It had veered off the road before landing on its left side.

While news of the accident trickled in, it didn't stop the rally. Rallygoers were treated to breakfast, lunch, and a late meal along with a fizzy drink.

Matebeleland North is one of the country's most underdeveloped areas.

At the rally, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka, declared that the government would give villagers 5 000 chickens, 500 tonnes of lime, and 130 tonnes of fertiliser

For those in Nkayi, the host growth point, he said each household would receive 10 chickens, while village heads would get three goats each, provided that Zanu-PF had a resounding victory.

Citizens Coalition for Change

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, more than 800 km away from Mnangagwa, on Sunday.

It has not been an easy campaign season for the underfunded Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), but still, the party drew huge crowds that mostly made their way to the rally without free transport.

In a direct message to Mnangagwa over the barring of CCC candidates in Bulawayo and a series of other lawfare moves, Chamisa said at the end that "God has the final say".

"You can be the ruler, but you cannot be the leader; you can't do what you want. This country belongs to God," he said.

He added that if the elections went ahead with his candidates banned and independent presidential candidate Kasukuwere disqualified, it wouldn't be a credible vote.

He said:

It is a coup on the ballot.

According to the CCC, Chamisa has been covering every part of the country by road despite some of his rallies being banned in some instances.

The party said the reception had been good under tough circumstances.

"Our president, Nelson Chamisa, has so far travelled over 6 000 km by road, visiting citizens in every village, ward, and constituency in the countryside," the party said.

Preparations

The general elections will be on 23 August, and this week the courts are expected to finalise all challenges brought before them so that ballot paper printing and other logistics go ahead.

The European Union's (EU) election observer mission has been deployed countrywide to assess the campaign season.

Its leader, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, told journalists that the team would only issue statements after the polls.

"We will not correct possible shortcomings, endorse the results, or make any other statement about the quality of the process until the respective stages are completed," he said.

"Our mandate is to assess all aspects of the electoral process and to analyse the extent to which these elections comply with international and regional standards for elections, as well as with Zimbabwean law," he added.

Source - News24

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Mutambara says Mnangagwa is 'dull and dumb'

44 mins ago | 329 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over Putin chopper gift

44 mins ago | 232 Views

Mutambara salutes Chamisa, CCC

45 mins ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa, police differ on Shurugwi arson case

45 mins ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe police probe Zec break-in

46 mins ago | 100 Views

Powertel to invest US$50m towards network expansion

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Shops cash in on Zimdollar change shortage

46 mins ago | 73 Views

Mapeza remains optimistic

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF way beyond redemption

47 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC candidate up for assault

47 mins ago | 33 Views

Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam

48 mins ago | 31 Views

'4,1 million Zimbabweans food insecure'

48 mins ago | 13 Views

'Bosso still has a long way to go'

48 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa declares garbage disaster in Harare

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiefs give up on Billiat

49 mins ago | 116 Views

Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

49 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa promises projects already delivered by Zanu-PF?

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Mwonzora launches party manifesto

50 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Hwange Units 7, 8

50 mins ago | 17 Views

Russia's railway giant keen to expand footprint to Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa slams violence in Shurugwi

51 mins ago | 30 Views

New railway line to link Binga, Kwekwe

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe exports to China surge to US$585 million

51 mins ago | 24 Views

Barbra Rwodzi gets defiant police Assistant Inspector transferred

52 mins ago | 74 Views

Sarah Masiyiwa honoured in the UK

52 mins ago | 29 Views

Sex-crazed uncle takes own life after killing four children in shock arson attack

10 hrs ago | 617 Views

Senegal restricts internet access

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

David Coltart operated in Matabeleland where he did dastardly things

12 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Eye on the vote: Counting notes for polling agents

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

14 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

14 hrs ago | 784 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

14 hrs ago | 127 Views

Modi donates toilets to school

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

18 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

31 Jul 2023 at 07:03hrs | 3342 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1798 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2456 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1921 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1868 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 750 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1833 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 316 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 450 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 171 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days