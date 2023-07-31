Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mutambara says Mnangagwa is 'dull and dumb'

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa lost an opportunity to unite a fractious Zimbabwe after a military-assisted coup in 2017, failing to chart a new trajectory for the country.

In his recent assessment of the 2017 coup that toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, former deputy prime minister Arthur Mutambara said: "I understand why people supported the coup and were not wrong. The idea was that if Emmerson Mnangagwa was clever, if he had ten percent of Mugabe's intelligence he would have used that moment of the coup to do a team Zimbabwe approach not much for Zimbabwe but for himself but he was blind, deaf and dumb and missed the moment."

Mnangagwa in 2017 ended Mugabe's rule in Zimbabwe, in a moment critics hoped would mark a beginning of a new era in the country's politics.

An aura of change engulfed Zimbabwe as people from across the political divide called for the resignation of Mugabe.

"A clever Mnangagwa who is strategic would have told Chinamasa to shut up. When I proposed this it was not much for Zimbabwe but for Mnangagwa's own legacy," said Mutambara.

Since 2017 polarisation has remained in Zimbabwe with opposition parties and the ruling party at loggerheads over the state of affairs.

However, the opposition has accused Mnangagwa of copying the handbook of Mugabe during his rule.

"There was an opportunity for change. There was so much goodwill in the country in Zimbabwe. So much goodwill in SADC and the continent and globally. The goodwill was squandered by a lack of intelligence, by lack of strategic thinking.

"A different leader in 2017 could have created an opportunity of delinking with the past. I am very clear that there was an opportunity because it was a Zimbabwean moment not Zanu-PF moment. There was a lack of leadership," said Mutambara.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over Putin chopper gift

45 mins ago | 235 Views

Chamisa shares doubts about Zimbabwe elections

45 mins ago | 127 Views

Mutambara salutes Chamisa, CCC

46 mins ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa, police differ on Shurugwi arson case

46 mins ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe police probe Zec break-in

46 mins ago | 103 Views

Powertel to invest US$50m towards network expansion

47 mins ago | 29 Views

Shops cash in on Zimdollar change shortage

47 mins ago | 75 Views

Mapeza remains optimistic

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF way beyond redemption

48 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC candidate up for assault

48 mins ago | 33 Views

Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam

48 mins ago | 32 Views

'4,1 million Zimbabweans food insecure'

49 mins ago | 13 Views

'Bosso still has a long way to go'

49 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa declares garbage disaster in Harare

49 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiefs give up on Billiat

50 mins ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

50 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa promises projects already delivered by Zanu-PF?

50 mins ago | 43 Views

Mwonzora launches party manifesto

51 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Hwange Units 7, 8

51 mins ago | 17 Views

Russia's railway giant keen to expand footprint to Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa slams violence in Shurugwi

52 mins ago | 31 Views

New railway line to link Binga, Kwekwe

52 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe exports to China surge to US$585 million

52 mins ago | 24 Views

Barbra Rwodzi gets defiant police Assistant Inspector transferred

52 mins ago | 74 Views

Sarah Masiyiwa honoured in the UK

53 mins ago | 31 Views

Sex-crazed uncle takes own life after killing four children in shock arson attack

10 hrs ago | 618 Views

Senegal restricts internet access

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

David Coltart operated in Matabeleland where he did dastardly things

12 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Eye on the vote: Counting notes for polling agents

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

14 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

14 hrs ago | 784 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

14 hrs ago | 770 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

14 hrs ago | 127 Views

Modi donates toilets to school

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

14 hrs ago | 505 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

18 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

31 Jul 2023 at 07:03hrs | 3342 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1798 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2457 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1921 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1869 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 750 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1833 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 316 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 450 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 171 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days