Chiwenga waxes lyrical about Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga on Monday implored Binga villagers to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he said was "God-anointed" to improve their miserable lives.

Addressing villagers during the commissioning of Muchesu Coal Mine in the district, Chiwenga said: "Today, Binga walks tall and proud by an addition of this huge investment which has happened here at Muchesu part of Binga in Matebeleland North (province).

"This occasion comes barely a few weeks after President Mnangagwa officially commissioned prospect lithium Zimbabwe in Goromonzi in Mashonaland East province.

"They were here, but God in His wisdom has now made us to see these minerals and exploit them because of His anointed son whom he has put to lead our country Zimbabwe ... we must be grateful and support our President, the first secretary of our party Zanu-PF."

Chiwengwa called for peace to prevail during and after the elections.

"It is not only in the mining industry that our guest of honour (Mnangagwa) has excelled beyond expectation. As we count down towards the harmonised elections on August 23, let us reflect and recollect all the work done by the second republic under his unquestionable leadership," he said.

"He is a man of peace, always advocating unity, love, harmony and tolerance and shunning violence at all times prior to, during and after elections."

Source - newsday

