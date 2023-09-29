Latest News Editor's Choice


Sheriff killers hit by misfortunes

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2023 at 06:21hrs | Views
The High Court has acquitted the two remaining members of a six-man gang connected to the brutal murder of a High Court Sheriff. All charges against Day Kaseke and Misheck Neshamba have been dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) due to a series of unfortunate events affecting all the suspects involved in the crime since it occurred in 2019.

Neshamba and Kaseke, like their suspected accomplices Francis Alimoso and Kingswell Ngwerume, are suffering from mental illness and have been confined to the Chikurubi Maximum Prison psychiatric unit. John Robin and Gift Jongwe, two other suspects, passed away in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The NPA cited insufficient evidence linking the two to the case. They had been accused of murdering High Court Sheriff Kelvin Karasa and Brian Kadenge, an employee of the United Theological College. The victims were found dead and tied to a tree.

High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi dismissed the case against the two and committed them to the Chikurubi psychiatric unit for observation. They were represented by Moffat Makuvatsine.

The allegations were that on September 14, 2019, Alimoso, Kaseke, Neshamba, Ngwerume, Robin, and Jongwe went to Muza shopping center in Epworth and posed as travelers in need of transport. They sought a ride from Karasa, who was driving a government vehicle to Ruwa.

Karasa offered them a ride, and upon reaching Mara Farm in Epworth, one of the accused claimed they had arrived at their destination, prompting Karasa to stop the vehicle. At this point, one of the suspects grabbed Karasa by the throat, pushed him out of the driver's seat, and bound his hands and feet.

They robbed Karasa of US$82, a satchel containing court documents, and a cellphone. They also demanded his EcoCash pin. Alimoso allegedly cut the car's seat belts, dragged Karasa about 50 meters into the bush, used his suit to blindfold him, and tied him to a tree. He then struck Karasa on the head and left him for dead.

Alimoso and Kaseke reportedly drove the government vehicle for a while before abandoning it in the central business district the following day. Karasa's decomposing body was discovered by an Epworth resident searching for firewood.

The gang also attacked Brian Kadenge (24), who was driving from Norton after offering them a ride. They assaulted him at the Lake Chivero turn-off, tied his hands and legs, took his cellphone and cash, and demanded his EcoCash pin. They blindfolded him, dragged him into the bush, struck him on the head with a stone, and left him for dead.

The gang used Kadenge's car as a taxi in town, picked up four passengers, stole their cellphones and cash, and later abandoned them at Mbizi Game Park. Kadenge's body was discovered at Somerby Farm.

Investigations led to the arrest of Alimoso and Kaseke, who then implicated their accomplices.


Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days