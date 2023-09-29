Chamisa-led CCC says dialogue is the only way out

News / Local

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, emphasized the importance of establishing an equitable platform for dialogue based on trust and mutual respect among participants as the sole assurance of a stable political future. Last year, the CCC attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to engage with southern African leaders in an effort to facilitate dialogue with the ruling Zanu-PF party, with the aim of addressing the country's political and economic crises leading up to last month's elections.In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the opposition party underscored the significance of dialogue in resolving the nation's political crisis, provided that it is conducted on a foundation of truth, respect for democratic principles, and adherence to established electoral standards. The CCC maintained that without acknowledging and rectifying electoral irregularities, any dialogue would lack the necessary credibility and integrity.Chamisa has previously emphasized the need for genuine dialogue among political parties as a prerequisite for lasting peace in Zimbabwe.The CCC also called for respect for individuals' rights to express their opinions, regardless of their political, religious, or cultural affiliations. While the recent elections were disputed, the party stressed the importance of impartial observers' findings that cited numerous irregularities and concluded that the elections did not meet domestic and foreign electoral standards.The CCC urged all stakeholders, including religious, political, business, and community leaders, as well as citizens, to recognize the concerns raised by local, regional, continental, and international observers. They called for accountability and transparency, fundamental elements of any credible democratic process.Political analysts have noted the desire for dialogue to resolve the political impasse in Zimbabwe but highlighted the need for clear parameters to guide the process. While consensus exists on the need for dialogue, defining its scope and objectives remains a challenge. The involvement of an independent mediator may be necessary to facilitate productive dialogue.