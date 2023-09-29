Mapeza cautiously optimistic

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum manager Norman Mapeza is cautiously optimistic about his team's chances in the Chibuku Super Cup, the premier knockout tournament in Zimbabwean football. His team is set to face Harare giants Dynamos in the quarter-finals.While Mapeza acknowledges his team's recent good form in the league, including wins against CAPS United, Triangle, and Herentals, he knows that cup competitions are a different challenge. FC Platinum will be without key players Walter Musona and Brian Banda, who are with the Warriors in Botswana, but Mapeza remains focused on the task at hand."This is a cup game. It's a different game from the league. Dynamos haven't won this tournament, so it might be their chance to win it. The same goes for us. We have won it twice, but we still want more. If we do well on Saturday, we will hope to do it again in the semi-finals and as well as the final. We know what is at stake, and we will give our all to win and proceed to the next level," Mapeza said.Despite the challenges, Mapeza is pleased that his players have been selected to represent the country, viewing it as a massive motivation for the team.Looking ahead to the match against Dynamos, Mapeza expects a tough contest. "Dynamos will always remain Dynamos. They have a rich history in our country. They will have a stand-in coach, and I'm sure definitely, he will be there to prove a point. But it's much about us; we are not thinking about them," Mapeza added.