Mnangagwa says Chamisa remained in the past

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2023 at 06:28hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa dismissed opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's calls for a rerun of the elections, emphasizing the importance of moving forward and leaving the past behind. Mnangagwa made these remarks in Harare while addressing party members and the media ahead of a Zanu-PF politburo meeting.

He stated, "Now that the elections are behind us, we should not be distracted by the leader of the main opposition who remains stuck in the past, while both Zimbabwe and the region are moving into the future. His call for an election re-run is a pipe dream, the earlier he realizes that, the better for him and his opposition party."

In response, CCC national spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi countered Mnangagwa's statement, asserting that the opposition remains steadfast due to irregularities noted by various observer missions during the recent harmonized elections. Mkwananzi stated, "There will be a fresh election in Zimbabwe because there was no election. The fact that he has said that shows that the pressure has come to bear."

The CCC has been advocating for a new election since the disputed harmonized elections held last month. Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the presidential elections by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, receiving 52.6% of the votes, while Chamisa secured 44%.

Source - newsday

