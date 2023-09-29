Chamisa says there is no place for career politicians in his CCC

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has advised career politicians within his party who are unhappy with his leadership style to form their own party. He made these remarks while addressing CCC members in Mashonaland East. Chamisa emphasized that his party is not a place for career politicians seeking positions, and he encouraged dissenting members to establish their own parties.He stated, "Those who want positions, let me say, form your own party. No one is ever going to form a party stronger than this (CCC)."Chamisa is currently touring the country, meeting provincial executives and receiving reports on the recent harmonized elections. He continues to dispute the election results, alleging that they were stolen and advocating for fresh polls.Chamisa has faced criticism for sidelining party veterans in favor of young activists. However, he defended his approach, stating, "Leading a nation is not about studying books; it is about studying the hearts of the citizens. We are not here for opportunists."Regarding the holding of an elective congress for the party, Chamisa expressed that he is not concerned and emphasized that the CCC is an organized citizens' movement guided by the citizens. He also acknowledged the challenges posed by the ruling Zanu-PF but celebrated the CCC's achievements."It was not easy to defeat Zanu-PF; they had State institutions' support like Zec and the army. The good thing is that, with all that, we won the election," Chamisa said.Chamisa also referred to the Sadc Election Observer Mission report, which stated that Zimbabwe's elections did not meet local, regional, and international standards and were not free, credible, or fair. He expressed hope that even if Sadc fails to intervene, divine intervention will occur.