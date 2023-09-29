Mutsvangwa calls out a 'puppet' used by Brussels to steal from SADC countries

News / Local

Chris Mutsvangwa, the Minister of War Veterans Liberation Struggle Affairs in Zimbabwe, has criticized Western nations for attempting to undermine the government by supporting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he referred to as a "puppet" leader.Hichilema, who chairs the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Troika, faced criticism from the Zimbabwean government after Nevers Mumba, the chairman of the bloc's election observer mission, produced a critical report on the "flawed" August elections in Zimbabwe.Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Mutsvangwa accused the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Belgium of using Hichilema to interfere with SADC's affairs and undermine the region's countries. Mutsvangwa asserted that the "winner takes all" rule applies to elections, implying that President Mnangagwa rightfully won the election and should lead Zimbabwe.He also emphasized that SADC is a creation of Southern African national liberation movements and should not be manipulated by foreign nations. Mutsvangwa praised South Africa for sending its own observer mission to Zimbabwe and stated that SADC belongs to the national liberation movements, not to individuals like Hichilema.Mutsvangwa added that his organization, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Vets Association, is working with counterparts in the region to ensure that SADC is not undermined.In response to Mutsvangwa's comments, Hichilema convened a virtual meeting with other regional leaders to discuss Zimbabwe's disputed elections and the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The leaders also reviewed the SADC Electoral Observation Mission report on Zimbabwe's elections and emphasized the importance of democracy and good governance.Zambia's Foreign Affairs ministry stated that these values and principles are foundational to the country's foreign policy.