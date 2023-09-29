Chamisa's CCC nos calls for dialogue with Zanu-PF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has emphasized the importance of dialogue with the Zanu-PF-led government to address the perceived illegitimacy of the Zimbabwean presidency, which they argue will only be resolved through a new election.Speaking at a national dialogue organized by the Heal Zimbabwe Trust in Harare, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostalos Siziva stated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership does not align with the will of the people.Siziva highlighted the need for a political settlement in Zimbabwe due to a history of disputed elections dating back to 1980, which have left Zimbabwean society more divided than united. He argued that elections have not been conducted in accordance with the country's laws and that dialogue should lead to a roadmap for a fresh election. Siziva asserted that the current political leadership in 2023 lacks the mandate of the people.Zimbabwe has faced political uncertainty following the disputed August elections, in which Mnangagwa secured a second term as president. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who received 44 percent of the vote, has rejected the election results and described them as a "gigantic fraud." Foreign observer missions also criticized the August plebiscite.Father Fidelis Mukonori, a peace broker and clergyman, has called on Chamisa and Mnangagwa to engage in dialogue to chart a way forward.Siziva emphasized that dialogue should break the cycle of disputed elections and restore a legitimate relationship between the government and the governed, ultimately leading to a leader elected by the will of the people.