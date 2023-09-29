Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Robson Mhandu suspened from ZBC in sexual harassment probe

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2023 at 08:03hrs | Views
Robson Mhandu speaking to information minister Jenfan Muswere during the latter's familiarisation tour of the ZBC on September 21, 2023
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has suspended its Director of Radio Services, Robson Mhandu, following allegations that he demanded sexual favors from a female presenter, Farai Juliet Magada, as a condition for approving her transfer request from Bulawayo to Harare.

In an audio recording of their meeting at his office, Mhandu told Magada that she needed to "motivate me by work and number two, the obvious… it's a combination of the two." He further threatened to send her back to Bulawayo if she refused.

The recordings and WhatsApp messages were shared with ZimLive by ZBC insiders. Mhandu persistently referred to Magada as "honey," "darling," and "sweetheart" in WhatsApp messages as he continued to pressure her for sexual favors.

In response to Magada's question about whether her transfer depended on sex, Mhandu stated, "It's one million percent guaranteed… Remember you moved from Khulumani FM to Classic 263 on my signature MaMoyo. Your talk of guarantees is purely a sign of disrespect from a typical Zimbabwean woman."

Sexual harassment allegations against Mhandu have reportedly followed him throughout his career, including during his time at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the Zimbabwe Open University's public relations departments.

ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru claimed she was "not aware" of Mhandu's suspension, but insiders suggest she may be downplaying the situation due to internal politics.

Mhandu, despite the evidence against him, reportedly intends to challenge the sexual harassment charge during an internal disciplinary hearing next month.

The case has drawn attention to the issue of sexual harassment in the media industry, with Zimbabwe's information minister, Jenfan Muswere, acknowledging it as a violation of human rights during a recent workshop on the topic.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 151 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 775 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 626 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1239 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

12 hrs ago | 393 Views

Woman steals from burial society

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

12 hrs ago | 584 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

23 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 836 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 626 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 127 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1585 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 855 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 124 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 555 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days