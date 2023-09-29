Teenage Hadebe's Houston Dynamo beat Messi's Inter Miami to win US Open Cup

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean international defender, Teenage Hadebe, played a crucial role for Houston Dynamo as they clinched victory in the final of the 2023 US Open Cup against Inter Miami, led by star player Lionel Messi, who did not participate in the final. Sergio Busquets played the full 90 minutes for Inter Miami.Houston Dynamo secured their second US Open Cup title by defeating Inter Miami, with the decisive goals coming from Griffin Dorsey in the 24th minute and Amine Bassi, who converted a penalty in the 33rd minute. Despite a late goal by Josef Martínez in injury time, Dynamo maintained their lead and emerged victorious.Teenage Hadebe, returning to action after recovering from a lengthy injury, was brought on in the 91st minute to help secure the win for Houston Dynamo. The team dominated the match for extended periods and celebrated their triumph, adding another trophy to their collection.Currently, Houston Dynamo holds fifth place in the MLS' Western Conference, positioning themselves well for a playoff berth and the potential for home-field advantage. Hadebe, a key member of the Zimbabwean national team, is expected to feature in their upcoming match against Nigeria's Super Eagles in November for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.