Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Masvingo Mayoress promises to tame corruption in council

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2023 at 08:12hrs | Views
The newly elected Masvingo City Mayoress Shantiel Chiwara has promised to arrest corruption in council as one of her major goals during her term following her election as top leader of the house.

25 year old Chiwara who is the councilor for ward 2 in Masvingo West was appointed Mayoress on September 19, 2023 after shrugging off competition from Zanu-PF's candidate Sharon Marombedze with 11 votes while the latter got only two votes.

"We are going to work towards a zero tolerance to corruption council as we move during our term in office so that we achieve things for a greater town and a greater city of Masvingo," said Chiwara.

She also said she was going to look into other issues affecting the youth such as drug and substance abuse and rope in everyone in the fight to win the war.

"As a youthful leader, I am also going to look into things concerning drug abuse and early child marriages, we are going to stand together as this requires collective efforts from us.

"We will also look into the welfare of our workers to see that policies and rights to do with them are protected," said Chiwara.

Chiwara also promised to work towards improving service delivery issues and lobby for equal opportunities for women and youth.

"We are going to look into issues concerning service delivery, to the youth and women, we say, we have a number of women in council so expect a vibrant voice from us, we are going to work towards getting the same opportunities for all," she said.

Chiwara who is replacing Collen Maboke becomes the first female mayor for Masvingo City while at the same time she is believed to be among one of the youngest mayors in the country.

Ward 5 councilor Daniel Mberikunashe will be replacing Wellington Mawende as deputy mayor after he was kicked out in the parliamentary race for Masvingo urban constituency.

Chiwara is bank teller at POSB Zimbabwe with a Bachelor's Degree in Banking Investment from National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and is currently studying towards a Strategic Management Master's Degree with Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

She is the daughter of former deputy mayor James Chiwara, and won the chance to represent ward 2 in Masvingo West after the disqualification of Roki Kamuzonda and Frank Chirairo among others.

Source - TellZim News

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 152 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 776 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 627 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1239 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

12 hrs ago | 393 Views

Woman steals from burial society

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

12 hrs ago | 584 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

23 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 836 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 626 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 127 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1585 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 855 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 124 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 555 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days