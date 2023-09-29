Zambian police arrest Socialist Party youth chair

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Lusaka police have apprehended Gabriel Banda, the National Youth Secretary of the Socialist Party, on allegations of inciting riots and participating in the looting incidents at the University of Zambia.According to a statement released on Thursday by police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Banda is currently in custody and will soon face charges in court.He is accused of proposing violence and committing criminal trespass."Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged Gabriel Elias Banda, aged 33 of Kalingalinga compound for the two offences of Proposing violence Contrary to Section 91 and Criminal Trespass Contrary to Section 306(a)(b) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. The suspect is the National Youth Chairperson for Socialist Party, who initiated the rioting and looting of some shops which occurred."