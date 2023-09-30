Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bogus employment agent exposed

by Staff reporter
30 Sep 2023 at 07:38hrs | Views
Desperate job seekers face the risk of losing their money to a fraudulent recruitment agency that promises housemaid positions in the Middle East and Europe, potentially entangling them in a human trafficking scheme.

Operating from a humble car garage within a residence in Greendale, Harare, and lacking the necessary government registration, Participatory Approaches Consulting Services (PACS) is advertising opportunities for Zimbabweans willing to work in Qatar.

Undercover investigations conducted by our Harare Bureau have revealed that this organization operates without proper registration, bypassing essential legal processes and procedures.

In a clandestine interview, a representative at the PACS office indicated that they were seeking 100 individuals to depart for Qatar by mid-October, with each applicant required to pay a $600 administration fee.

"We are seeking individuals aged between 20 and 32 with a background in cleaning. They are expected to depart as early as mid-October, and we require a CV tailored to cleaning, a valid passport, and an O-level certificate as proof of education," he explained.

"Once your documentation is in order, you will be scheduled for an interview. While our clients provide the visas, applicants are required to pay $500 for administration fees and $70 for a medical examination. Successful candidates will receive a monthly salary of $357 and are required to sign a two-year contract.

"They will also receive transportation allowances and health insurance. Additionally, we facilitate opportunities for engineers to Ireland and internships in Europe for a fee of $1,300."

Maureen Dhliwayo, the director for employment services and promotion at the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, revealed that PACS was not registered as a legitimate recruiting agent, as they failed to present the required documentation.

"The representative from PACS came with a letter on the 21st of this month, and the letter contained a signature on the back of the paper with no corresponding text, which is not the correct format. They were unable to provide the necessary clearance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, which authorizes them to recruit individuals for foreign employment," she stated.

"They also could not supply the names of companies seeking workers, which is vital for us to verify the legitimacy of the job offers."

Ms. Dhliwayo encouraged the public to consult her office for verification of overseas employment opportunities.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a surge in human trafficking cases, with 139 individuals known to have fallen victim to this criminal enterprise while seeking employment abroad.

Last year, the country experienced a rise in cases of both local and transnational human trafficking. Investigations uncovered 69 cases of human trafficking, involving 139 victims. Seven Zimbabweans were arrested on charges of human trafficking, with four of them connected to cases in Oman, and three related to domestic trafficking.

Most human trafficking victims were lured through social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook groups, enticed by promising employment prospects, only to find themselves in de facto slavery upon arriving in the countries where these "jobs" were offered.

This dire situation came to light in 2016, prompting the government to initiate a comprehensive investigation and rescue operation.

It was also revealed last year that numerous women were trafficked to Oman to work as domestic workers under harsh conditions, including receiving meager monthly salaries ranging from $60 to $80.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

54 mins ago | 156 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 741 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 777 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 629 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1239 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

12 hrs ago | 393 Views

Woman steals from burial society

12 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

23 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 836 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 626 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 594 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 127 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1585 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 856 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 124 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 555 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days