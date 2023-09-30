Dembare on revenge mission

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Emmanuel Jalai, the vice-captain of Dynamos, holds a positive outlook as his team prepares to confront FC Platinum in the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.FC Platinum has been the stumbling block for Dynamos in recent Chibuku Cup editions, eliminating them in the semi-finals in 2021 with a 1–0 victory, thanks to Innocent Mucheneka's long-range strike, and securing a penalty shootout victory in last year's last eight stage. FC Platinum claimed the tournament title in 2021 but fell short in the semi-finals last year against Herentals. Dynamos has faced challenges in the premier knockout competition since its reintroduction to the local scene a decade ago, and they are determined to alter that trajectory.Jalai expressed, "It's a cup match, and we must be ready for the challenge because it won't be easy. We've been training diligently, so I am hopeful for a positive outcome. We've encountered FC Platinum twice in previous Chibuku Cup knockout stages, but as I mentioned, it's a cup match, and anything can happen. We need to pool all our efforts as a team."Jalai has been a standout performer for the club, with Dynamos currently possessing the second-best defense in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, having conceded only 10 goals in 23 matches.The rightback articulated the club's aspiration to reach the Chibuku Cup final, stating, "My main objective is to assist the team in the pursuit of silverware. Undoubtedly, we aim to reach the Chibuku Cup final, but it won't be a straightforward journey. We must work collectively as a team to achieve that objective."Dynamos enters the contest without head coach Genesis Mangombe, as well as two of their key midfielders, Tanaka Shandirwa and Donald Mudadi, who are on national duty. FC Platinum also has two players, Walter Musona and Brian Banda, engaged in national assignments.Coach Norman Mapeza recognizes the challenge posed by Dynamos and emphasizes the unpredictability of cup matches. He acknowledged the history between the two teams in the Chibuku Super Cup, expressing the desire to secure victory and advance further in the competition."It's not going to be easy, and if you look at our history with them, we've met four times in the Chibuku Super Cup. Starting in 2016, when we lost, we played them in 2021 and won 1-0 in Harare. We played again in 2022 and won on penalties in Harare. Then we lost to Herentals in the semi-finals," Mapeza noted."This is a cup match. It's different from league play. Dynamos hasn't won this tournament, so it might be their chance to win it. The same goes for us. We've won it twice, but we still want more. If we perform well today, we hope to progress in the semi-finals and ultimately the final. We understand the stakes, and we will give our all to secure victory and move on to the next stage," Mapeza emphasized.