Police traffic blitz nets 54,000 offenders

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The ongoing nationwide crackdown by the police on unauthorized passenger vehicles and pirate taxis has resulted in the apprehension of 54,000 individuals for traffic-related violations, according to information obtained by NewsDay Weekender.The "Tame the Traffic Jungle" operation, initiated earlier this month and extended indefinitely, has a primary objective of restoring order, particularly on urban roadways where unruly drivers had posed a significant problem.In a statement released recently, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, reported, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) informs that a total of 53,754 arrests have been made during the ongoing 'Tame the Traffic Jungle' operation. Among these, 1,472 arrests were related to vehicles lacking route permits, while 17,499 arrests were associated with illegal pirate taxis ('mushikashika')."Furthermore, the police have apprehended 351 drivers for reckless driving, along with 3,804 individuals caught engaging in touting activities."An additional 1,191 vehicles have been impounded for operating on the roads without registration plates," Nyathi added.