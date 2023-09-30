Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa exempts state firms from Public Procurement scrutiny

by Staff reporter
30 Sep 2023 at 07:57hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken steps to protect selected state-owned companies operating under the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) from public procurement regulations.

Mnangagwa officially announced Statutory Instrument 156 of 2023, which renames the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) as the Mutapa Investment Fund and consolidates multiple state-owned enterprises under one entity.

The creation of this fund has been promoted by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube since 2018, arguing that the scattered parastatals under various ministries are an outdated model that other countries are moving away from.

Under this new arrangement, approximately 20 enterprises spanning mining, telecommunications, energy, and agriculture will come under the ownership of the Mutapa Investment Fund.

However, less than a week after the renaming, President Mnangagwa issued a statement specifying that companies under the fund would no longer be subject to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (PPDPA).

This order was published under General Notice 1546 of 2023, following the provisions of PPDPA Section 3 (9), which allows the President, in consultation with the Authority, to exempt specific public entities from the Act under certain conditions.

The order stated, "And whereas the public entity below mentioned is operating in competitive markets and accordingly needs to be prescribed for the purposes of exemption by virtue of Section 3 (9) abovementioned.

"Now therefore, under and by virtue of powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do hereby give notice that the public entity mentioned below is exempted from the application of the Act."

These developments have sparked debate among market observers. Some support the initiative, believing it will give state-owned firms the opportunity to operate more effectively and comply with regulations under a single authority, potentially eliminating past instances of political interference and corruption.

However, others express concerns about the lack of taxpayer oversight and fear that the changes could lead to potential abuse by a select group of well-connected individuals.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

38 mins ago | 101 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

51 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

5 hrs ago | 474 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 714 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

12 hrs ago | 358 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

12 hrs ago | 386 Views

Woman steals from burial society

12 hrs ago | 257 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

12 hrs ago | 216 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

12 hrs ago | 571 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

12 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

12 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

12 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

12 hrs ago | 80 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

12 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

12 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 743 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

23 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

23 hrs ago | 623 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

23 hrs ago | 147 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

23 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 220 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 590 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 126 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 853 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 259 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 460 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 123 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 554 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days