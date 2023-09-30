Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The ZANU-PF party is participating in the Masvingo Agricultural Show, which is taking place from September 28 to October 1, 2023, marking a return to the event after many years.Pepukai Chiwewe, the Masvingo Provincial Secretary for Information, spoke with TellZim News and explained that their decision to exhibit at the show was driven by the desire to showcase the party's accomplishments and engage with various stakeholders.Chiwewe emphasized that this opportunity enables them to demonstrate the party's achievements, particularly in the areas of agriculture, tourism, mining, and road infrastructure, aligning with their vision for Zimbabwe to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.He mentioned that visitors to their booth will receive party literature, including magazines, and those familiar with the party will also have the chance to obtain party merchandise such as t-shirts and caps.Furthermore, Chiwewe stated their intention to educate people about the party's hierarchical structure, from the grassroots level to the politburo, and elucidate the functions of each component.Chiwewe also noted that affiliated organizations like Young Women for ED and Varakashi4ED will be present at their booth, providing insights into their operations.To enhance the experience, they plan to play the popular party anthem, "Mai Welly" by Chief Shumba, a song that gained prominence prior to the elections.