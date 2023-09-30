Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

by Staff reporter
24 hrs ago | Views
In Bulawayo, a man is alleged to have abandoned his wife and three children in the city center on Thursday evening after picking them up from their rural home in Mt. Darwin.

The woman, whose name is being withheld to safeguard the identity of her children, spent the night with her kids, aged five, eight, and 13, on a lawn outside a residence in Malindela Suburb, after her husband left them stranded.

During an interview, the distressed woman shared with CITE that they left their rural residence because her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law, and her mother-in-law was causing them problems for reporting the incident.

"My husband had been away from home for three years," stated the visibly stressed woman. "He left to seek employment in Bulawayo. During his absence, his younger brother sexually assaulted my 13-year-old daughter. I reported the matter to the police, and he was subsequently arrested and is currently in custody."

The woman explained that after the rape incident, they moved out of her in-laws' home and began living independently. She expressed her concern about her daughter's safety, given the circumstances.

"My mother-in-law was not pleased with her son's arrest. She would frequently approach my daughter on her way home from school and pressure her to retract her statement to the police, claiming that she was not raped," she recounted.

The woman revealed that her husband eventually returned home and was informed about the rape case. Subsequently, her mother-in-law compelled her husband to bring them to Bulawayo, asserting that they were causing disturbances in the village.

"I was against the idea, but I considered it for the safety of my daughter. I believed that being away from the village would provide her with greater security, as I am worried about her following the rape incident," she said.

According to her account, upon arriving in Bulawayo at around 9 pm, her husband took their bags of maize and groundnuts and her cellphone. He told them to wait for him while he went to find transportation to take them to his place of residence but never returned.

Desperate and abandoned, the family sought assistance from nearby individuals who eventually brought them to Hillside Police Station. However, the police were unable to assist because they didn't know the husband's address. Consequently, the family spent the night outside, where Good Samaritans provided them with bread and beverages in the morning.

The Social Welfare Department later arrived at the scene, picked up the woman and her children, and offered to assist them in finding transportation to return to their home in Mt. Darwin.

Source - cite

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 167 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 743 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 780 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

12 hrs ago | 394 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 110 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

23 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 626 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 594 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1585 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 856 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 124 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days