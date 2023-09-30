2 more players get injured at Bosso

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Two additional players from Highlanders Football Club, namely Calvin Chigonero and Archford Faira, have been included in the team's list of injured players. This development follows reports that they sustained injuries during the morning training session today.Highlanders, commonly referred to as "Bosso," are scheduled to compete against CAPS United in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match set to take place at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.Assistant coach Madinda Ndlovu expressed the current situation, stating, "As of now, we have received news that two of our players, Chigonero and Faira, sustained injuries during this morning's training session. We are awaiting a full assessment from our medical team to determine the severity of their injuries."It is worth noting that Ndlovu has taken temporary charge of the team in the absence of technical manager Baltemar Brito, who is currently with the Warriors in Botswana.These young talents, Chigonero and Faira, now join a list of injured players that includes club captain Ariel Sibanda, Marvelous Chigumira, Darlington Mukuli, Devine Mhindirira, and Godfrey Makaruse, all of whom are receiving treatment.