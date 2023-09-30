Education ministry sets up complaints desks

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) has established district and provincial complaint desks to address inappropriate behavior by teachers, headmasters, and other school staff members, including the act of denying students entry due to unpaid tuition fees.Taungana Ndoro, the Director of Communications and Advocacy for MoPSE, confirmed this development on Friday."The ministry has set up strategic command centers across the country to actively address undesirable practices within the education sector.These practices encompass, but are not limited to, the exclusion of students for non-payment of fees, offering paid extra lessons, discriminatory enrollment practices, the use of corporal punishment, unauthorized fee and levy charges, and various other misconducts," Ndoro stated.He urged all stakeholders to utilize these designated contact points to report any misconduct that tarnishes the reputation of the education sector."Parents, guardians, teachers, and students are encouraged to reach out to the focal individuals at the command centers to ensure that every school-going child has access to high-quality, relevant, fair, and comprehensive primary and secondary education."