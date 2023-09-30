Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa expressed his condolences for the victims of the Murowa Diamonds plane crash in Mashava and the Bay Horse Mine accident in Chegutu, both of which occurred on Friday.During his address to the Central Committee meeting at Zanu-PF Headquarters, President Mnangagwa requested members to observe a moment of silence not only for the victims of these accidents but also for the national and provincial heroes and heroines who have passed away in recent months.The Murowa Diamonds plane crash took place in the Zvamahande area in Mashava, while the Bay Horse Mine shaft collapse occurred in Chegutu, both on the same day."In remembrance of our colleagues and those who lost their lives in these ground accidents and the plane crash, let us rise and observe a moment of silence," President Mnangagwa said.Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga provided an update on both accidents to the Central Committee members and mentioned that the victims would receive State-assisted funerals.He explained that the Bay Horse Mine incident involved a disused former German mine that had been reopened without the necessary precautions. Out of 34 miners trapped, 21 were rescued, three bodies were retrieved, and it was believed that about 13 miners might have been lost.In the Murowa Diamonds plane crash, the owner of Murowa Diamonds, his son, and four others were involved. The crash occurred in bad weather conditions, and arrangements were made for the State to assist with the burials.At the Bay Horse Mine shaft in Chegutu, nine people have been confirmed dead, and efforts are ongoing to retrieve the remaining six who are visible but buried under debris. The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has been activated, and a command center has been established at the mine. Four other miners are still unaccounted for, although they were confirmed to be underground when the shaft collapsed.Efforts are being made to retrieve the bodies in a dignified manner. One survivor, Mr. Trevor Murombedzi, shared the tragic events that led to the death of his brother and explained how the roof of the mine showed signs of collapse, and when they attempted to escape, a large section of the ground caved in.As the mine site remains in a somber mood, the relatives of the trapped miners hold onto hope that their loved ones might be among the four believed to still be alive.