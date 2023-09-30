Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba continued to impress as newly promoted Luton Town secured their first-ever Premier League victory with a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.Luton Town, led by Nakamba, entered the game without a win in their first five matches, while Everton had enjoyed consecutive successes in both the league and cup competitions.However, first-half goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris gave Luton Town an unexpected 2-0 lead in the first half, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulling one back for Everton before halftime.With Nakamba dominating the midfield, Luton Town defended resolutely in the second half, limiting Everton to few, if any, shots on target. They held on for their maiden Premier League victory.Luton Town manager Rob Edwards praised his team's determination as they fought hard to secure their historic Premier League win, lifting them out of the relegation zone."I'm really, really pleased; it's a great day for the football club," said Edwards. "We believed it was going to be."We've been building in the right way, improving in every game. Today, we showed a different side because we were more ruthless than the opposition. In a game where both boxes mattered, we came out on top, and that's why we won."While last week's performance against Wolves may have been arguably better, today was different. We get the three points, and it's a great day."I'm delighted for the supporters who have been backing us for a long time, and they always will."