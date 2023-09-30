Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders FC, who recently appeared before a Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee, are requesting that their abandoned league match against Dynamos be resumed from the 39th minute. The match was unable to proceed beyond the 38th minute due to fan protests against referee Allen Bhasvi's decisions during the game, causing chaos at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Highlanders are not accepting responsibility for the match's abandonment and argue that the home team, Dynamos, should have ensured adequate security for the fixture. They point out that the police were outnumbered and wisely retreated when fans descended onto the pitch, preventing a potential bloodbath. Eventually, tear gas was used to disperse groups of fans outside the stadium.

Highlanders FC CEO Ronald Moyo declined to comment, citing the ongoing legal proceedings. However, it is understood that the club is seeking a replay of the match, contending that they should not be held responsible for the abandonment, as it was the home team's responsibility to provide security.

During the disciplinary hearing, Highlanders questioned the case against Peter Muduhwa, the team's vice-captain and a contender for the Soccer Star of the Year award. Muduhwa was charged with inciting behavior for allegedly shouting that the referees should not have access to their dressing rooms while in the tunnel. However, video evidence contradicts this claim, showing Muduhwa and Ariel Sibanda on the pitch as referees headed to the dressing rooms.

Highlanders argue that incidents like this should not be used to target individual players when they have no control over fan behavior. They cited the example of a match between Ajax and Feyenoord in the Netherlands, which was abandoned at 56 minutes due to crowd trouble. The match resumed a few days later, with Feyenoord winning 4-0, highlighting that clubs are not always responsible for fan violence instigated by individuals within stadiums.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

57 mins ago | 169 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 783 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1242 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

13 hrs ago | 394 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

23 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 837 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 626 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 594 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1587 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 856 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 124 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days