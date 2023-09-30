Bosso want abandoned match to resume

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders FC, who recently appeared before a Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee, are requesting that their abandoned league match against Dynamos be resumed from the 39th minute. The match was unable to proceed beyond the 38th minute due to fan protests against referee Allen Bhasvi's decisions during the game, causing chaos at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.Highlanders are not accepting responsibility for the match's abandonment and argue that the home team, Dynamos, should have ensured adequate security for the fixture. They point out that the police were outnumbered and wisely retreated when fans descended onto the pitch, preventing a potential bloodbath. Eventually, tear gas was used to disperse groups of fans outside the stadium.Highlanders FC CEO Ronald Moyo declined to comment, citing the ongoing legal proceedings. However, it is understood that the club is seeking a replay of the match, contending that they should not be held responsible for the abandonment, as it was the home team's responsibility to provide security.During the disciplinary hearing, Highlanders questioned the case against Peter Muduhwa, the team's vice-captain and a contender for the Soccer Star of the Year award. Muduhwa was charged with inciting behavior for allegedly shouting that the referees should not have access to their dressing rooms while in the tunnel. However, video evidence contradicts this claim, showing Muduhwa and Ariel Sibanda on the pitch as referees headed to the dressing rooms.Highlanders argue that incidents like this should not be used to target individual players when they have no control over fan behavior. They cited the example of a match between Ajax and Feyenoord in the Netherlands, which was abandoned at 56 minutes due to crowd trouble. The match resumed a few days later, with Feyenoord winning 4-0, highlighting that clubs are not always responsible for fan violence instigated by individuals within stadiums.