Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Media organizations are calling for a transparent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) after a senior executive was suspended for allegedly demanding sexual favors from a subordinate.Robson Mhandu, the ZBC director for radio services, is set to face a disciplinary hearing for allegedly seeking an intimate relationship with a female employee before authorizing her transfer from Bulawayo to Harare.Nigel Nyamutumbu, the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe programs manager, emphasized the need to take sexual harassment seriously and conduct thorough investigations into all reported cases. He highlighted the prevalence of sexual harassment in the media and stressed the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.Perfect Hlongwane, the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general, expressed concern about the reports and suggested that the ZBC case might only be the tip of the iceberg. He mentioned a 2014 gender discrimination survey that had highlighted the vulnerability of some junior journalists and media practitioners to abuse. Hlongwane reaffirmed ZUJ's commitment to addressing sexual harassment in the media industry through various campaigns.The Gender and Media Connect (GMC) called on the national broadcaster to conduct thorough investigations into the allegations and urged the Zimbabwe Media Commission to promote good practices and ethics in the media. GMC emphasized the importance of establishing a fair and just complaint mechanism and process.