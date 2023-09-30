Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
A Plumtree activist from the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) has been charged with assaulting a war veteran at a local bar.

Bongani Fara, aged 46, recently appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware, facing accusations of assaulting James Ndebele at a bar in the area.

According to the prosecutor, Voster Makuwerere, the incident occurred on September 10. James Ndebele was at the bar with a female friend when Bongani Fara entered and confronted the war veteran, alleging that Ndebele had falsely claimed to be his employer.

During the confrontation, Ndebele accused Fara of making threats, suggesting that CCC activists would target war veterans if they obtained weapons, considering that the population of former liberation fighters had decreased.

Subsequently, Fara physically confronted Ndebele by poking him and removing his hat, then discarding it.

Following this incident, Ndebele reported the matter to the police, leading to Bongani Fara's arrest. The case is set to continue on October 30.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

58 mins ago | 174 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 786 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1243 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

13 hrs ago | 394 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 96 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

24 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 837 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 626 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 594 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1587 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 858 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 124 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days