Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF, which got a fresh mandate in the August 23-24 elections, will not entertain "any talk of a rerun, a Government of National Unity, or the so-called Transitional Authority", as this "is a pipedream that will never ever happen", President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the 119th Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Central Committee at the ruling party's headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said those in opposition must respect the will of the people expressed through the polls.

He said there was no constitutional basis for an election rerun.

The Government, he said, was now focused on implementing programmes and policies that were geared at improving the lives of Zimbabweans.

"The people have granted our revolutionary mass party, Zanu-PF, yet another mandate to govern our great motherland, Zimbabwe. This is the reality that the leaders of the opposition, their supporters and their handlers must face," he said.

"Entertaining any talk of a rerun, a so-called Government of National Unity, or Transitional Authority is a pipe dream that will never ever happen.

"They must wake up from these delusions. The people of our great motherland have spoken; the collective voices must be respected.

"Democracy and constitutionalism reign supreme in our country."

Zanu-PF's success in the elections, said the President, was as a result of unity of purpose, consistency and hard work, as well as people-centred polices, programmes and projects.

"Informed by our message and demonstration of unity, love and harmony, we delivered a free, fair, peaceful, transparent and credible election.

"Together as a united people, we shamed our detractors who had wished for division, violence and even bloodshed in our country," he said.

President Mnangagwa said "the thunderous defeat of puppet political parties" represented a rejection of neo-colonialism and "subjugation by our detractors".

"We strongly condemn the opposition who are rejecting constitutionalism and democracy in our country by disregarding our laws, institutions and processes.

"Zimbabwe, under Zanu-PF, will never be a banana republic, ‘a free for all'."

The ruling party is now focused on preparations of the 20th National People's Conference, which is expected to reflect on the policies, programmes and projects that must be accelerated to improve the quality of life of Zimbabweans.

The Second Republic, the President added, had scored remarkable developmental achievements in various sectors of the economy.

He urged the party to mobilise and actively participate in the rural industrialisation programme.

Food security at household and national levels, he said, had been sustained through interventions such as the Pfumvudza/Intwasa and the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme.

President Mnangagwa said the mining and transport sectors also continue to register significant growth.

The Government now intends to prioritise and scale up the provision of accessible and affordable social services such as quality healthcare, education, clean water and sanitation, decent housing and waste management.

Outstanding infrastructure development projects will be "quickly completed" and new projects will be rolled out in all provinces.

"I am aware that the state of some road networks in the various provinces need attention. These will be attended to," he said.

He called on members of the Central Committee, as the highest decision-making body of the party outside Congress, to nurture a culture of open, frank, objective and factual discussions to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

"Party business, policies, programmes and activities must be undertaken with the big-picture and long-term projections in mind, beyond Vision 2030.

"Informed by the lessons and experiences of the last five years, it is important that we drive continuity of the people-centred development revolution."

Party supporters, he added, must be mobilised towards taking ownership of national development.

"Government is a product of the party. As such, we should continue to guide Government as it implements our party policies and programmes for the betterment of livelihoods of all Zimbabweans.

"The Central Committee should provide the requisite strategic leadership," he said.

"We expect you, as the highest decision-making body outside Congress, to give direction and superintend over the achievement of the set national development aspirations and targets.

"More must be done in areas of under-performance to accelerate equalised development and a shared prosperous future across all communities."

The party and its Central Committee must always listen to the people and address their needs, said the President.

"Zanu-PF remains the only party implementing sound policies to transform, modernise and industrialise our country for the benefit of all our people, leaving no one and no place behind."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

50 mins ago | 140 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 771 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 622 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1168 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

12 hrs ago | 393 Views

Woman steals from burial society

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

12 hrs ago | 579 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 108 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

23 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

23 hrs ago | 836 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

23 hrs ago | 625 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

23 hrs ago | 148 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 222 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 592 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 127 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1585 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 855 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 124 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 555 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days