Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?
9 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) vice-president Welshman Ncube has insinuated that his party led by Nelson Chamisa has no political theory.
Writing on his X handle, Ncube wrote, "Just reread Lenin's political pamplet which I last read years ago when teaching at UZ: What is to be done? The Burning Questions of our movement. One of the core lessons: Without political theory there can be no coherent & meaningful political action just random rhetoric!"
This comes just after Chamisa equated his party to Wapusa Wapusa church.
Chamisa says CCC is 'Wapusa Wapusa' pic.twitter.com/KQBDsyADHV— Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) September 24, 2023
Source - Byo24News