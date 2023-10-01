Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

British academic recruited Nevers Mumba for regime change mission

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A British academic played a central role in a European Union (EU) plot aimed at undermining the democratic processes in last month's elections in the country. This academic collaborated closely with a willing member state of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) that sympathized with the opposition.

Last week, The Herald revealed how the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) and the country's opposition were manipulated as part of the EU's grand scheme to bring about regime change in the country.

To conceal their agenda, the EU enlisted support from elements within the SADC region, particularly SEOM, which was led by Dr. Nevers Mumba, a former vice president of Zambia, who willingly played a role in the Western world's hidden agenda.

Working closely with Dr. Mumba was British academic Professor Stephen Chan, who claimed expertise in African affairs and was reported by diplomatic sources to be collaborating with a specific SADC head of state.

During a meeting held at a local hotel between SEOM and the European Union Observer Mission team, Dr. Mumba asserted that Zimbabwe was ready for a regime change, and he was leading the SADC delegation at the request of Prof. Chan.

In August, Prof. Chan posted on micro-blogs about his involvement with Zambian officials to influence their country's election outcome. He mentioned receiving special treatment in Lusaka and compared Zambia's election process favorably to Zimbabwe's.

On August 16, 2023, Prof. Chan disclosed his association with Nevers Mumba and suggested that Mumba would be a wise chairman of the SADC observers in Zimbabwe. He emphasized the importance of having a free opposition as a key indicator of a free democracy.

On August 19, 2023, Chan indicated that Mumba had predetermined views about the Zimbabwean elections, suggesting that Mumba had committed to call the election honestly and as firmly as necessary.

Just before the elections, Prof. Chan attempted to enter Zimbabwe, claiming to be a karate trainer, but his true intentions were suspected, leading to his deportation.

Sources indicated that Prof. Chan had been working with the opposition for some time to advocate for a change of government in Zimbabwe.

These sources also revealed that, in the grand scheme of things, Dr. Mumba and the opposition were mere pawns in the EU's mission, which was disguised as election monitoring but had a predetermined script to discredit the polls even before Zimbabweans voted on August 23.

Tomorrow, we will publish the third and final part of the behind-the-scenes meetings between Dr. Mumba and the EU Chief Observer, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, where instructions on how to use conjecture and generalizations to discredit the country's elections were discussed.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Chan, #Mumba, #Sadc

Comments

Plumtree stand for 3

Harrisville stand for sale


Must Read

Legalizing looting shows Zimbabwe is led by dunderheads!

1 min ago | 0 Views

'GNU is not a local herb: excluding Zanu PF would bring spectre of instability.' So hangs the sword of Damocles!

4 mins ago | 0 Views

How organisation can prevent cyber attacks

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Please tell Mnangagwa our meat is rotting!

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'Mnangagwa after my farm,' says Kasukuwere

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe's clergy shirk charges of complicity in plunder

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Masiyiwa's wife committing millions to supporting underprivileged people

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwean nanny 'was not fired for having a glass of wine with Boris Johnson'

1 hr ago | 262 Views

U.S. falling behind China in Africa's lithium industry?

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa planning to resume talks on restructuring $14 billion of unpaid debt

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up efforts to eliminate malaria

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Stakeholders brainstorm over Bulawayo industry revival

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's son calls for urgent finance mobilisation

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimra confiscates 80 000 smuggled phones

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimra under attack over poor service

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe govt aims to increase skills levels

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Child marriage victim succumbs to labour complications

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo's first female ambulance driver retires after 35 years

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Rains expose Bulawayo's street drainage

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Biti loses bid to avoid fill-in prosecutor

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

EU, US sanctions hit Zimbabwe's agric sector hard

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United beat Bosso at B/F

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

SADC condemns Zanu-PF attacks on Zambian leader Hichilema

11 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

13 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

17 hrs ago | 971 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

18 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

21 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

21 hrs ago | 869 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

21 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

24 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

01 Oct 2023 at 07:45hrs | 1661 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

01 Oct 2023 at 07:44hrs | 431 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

01 Oct 2023 at 07:43hrs | 482 Views

Woman steals from burial society

01 Oct 2023 at 07:43hrs | 300 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

01 Oct 2023 at 07:42hrs | 243 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

01 Oct 2023 at 07:41hrs | 797 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

01 Oct 2023 at 07:40hrs | 533 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

01 Oct 2023 at 07:39hrs | 324 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

01 Oct 2023 at 07:38hrs | 335 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

01 Oct 2023 at 07:38hrs | 366 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

01 Oct 2023 at 07:37hrs | 317 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

01 Oct 2023 at 07:36hrs | 706 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

01 Oct 2023 at 07:35hrs | 562 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

01 Oct 2023 at 07:34hrs | 119 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

01 Oct 2023 at 07:33hrs | 192 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

01 Oct 2023 at 07:32hrs | 119 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

01 Oct 2023 at 07:32hrs | 144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days