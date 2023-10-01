Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimra under attack over poor service

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is facing criticism from the industry for its poor service delivery, leading to customs clearance delays that result in daily losses for businesses.

During an online meeting with Zimra officials, Amiel Matindike, the vice-chair of the Harare chapter of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, expressed concerns about clients experiencing downtime at ports of entry, often attributed to connectivity issues and staff shortages within the revenue collector's system. Clients frequently encounter slow or non-functional systems, causing disruptions.

Matindike also mentioned that Zimra audits, which can be lengthy and disruptive, create fear among members, and he requested that Zimra specify the type and duration of audits in advance to allow for normal operations.

Additionally, Matindike highlighted the problem of porous borders, leading to an influx of smuggled goods that threaten the formal business sector.

In response, Zimra's Commissioner Customs and Excise, Batsirai Chadzingwa, explained that the institution was working on tightening security at points of entry through a multifaceted project set to be completed in 2024, which occasionally leads to delays.

Regarding staff shortages at border posts, Mathias Chinanayi, Zimra's Head of Technical Services, cited accommodation challenges as the reason for employees staying in lodges, as Zimra has yet to build its staff housing.

Participants in the meeting suggested that Zimra consider using Starlink internet services to enhance connectivity, and Zimra officials confirmed that a recent management meeting had tasked the revenue collector to investigate the feasibility of transitioning to Starlink.

Source - newsday

Must Read

'Mnangagwa after my farm,' says Kasukuwere

56 mins ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's clergy shirk charges of complicity in plunder

56 mins ago | 54 Views

Masiyiwa's wife committing millions to supporting underprivileged people

57 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean nanny ‘was not fired for having a glass of wine with Boris Johnson'

57 mins ago | 152 Views

U.S. falling behind China in Africa's lithium industry?

58 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa planning to resume talks on restructuring $14 billion of unpaid debt

58 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up efforts to eliminate malaria

59 mins ago | 16 Views

Stakeholders brainstorm over Bulawayo industry revival

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa's son calls for urgent finance mobilisation

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimra confiscates 80 000 smuggled phones

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe govt aims to increase skills levels

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Child marriage victim succumbs to labour complications

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo's first female ambulance driver retires after 35 years

1 hr ago | 33 Views

British academic recruited Nevers Mumba for regime change mission

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Rains expose Bulawayo's street drainage

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Biti loses bid to avoid fill-in prosecutor

1 hr ago | 21 Views

EU, US sanctions hit Zimbabwe's agric sector hard

1 hr ago | 17 Views

CAPS United beat Bosso at B/F

1 hr ago | 48 Views

SADC condemns Zanu-PF attacks on Zambian leader Hichilema

10 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

12 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

17 hrs ago | 332 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

17 hrs ago | 961 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

17 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

20 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

21 hrs ago | 850 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

21 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

23 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 1632 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

24 hrs ago | 426 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

24 hrs ago | 473 Views

Woman steals from burial society

24 hrs ago | 296 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

24 hrs ago | 239 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

24 hrs ago | 777 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

24 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

24 hrs ago | 320 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

24 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

24 hrs ago | 360 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

24 hrs ago | 312 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

24 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

24 hrs ago | 535 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

24 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

24 hrs ago | 189 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

24 hrs ago | 118 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

24 hrs ago | 140 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

24 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

24 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

24 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

01 Oct 2023 at 07:28hrs | 297 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days