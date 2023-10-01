Latest News Editor's Choice


Stakeholders brainstorm over Bulawayo industry revival

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The revival of industrial activity in Bulawayo is contingent upon resolving the city's water supply issues, according to stakeholders.

Many companies in Bulawayo have closed or relocated due to persistent water challenges, with the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, proposed over a century ago, yet to alleviate the situation.

The government is now pinning its hopes on the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project, which is set to collect water in the upcoming 2023/24 summer season and is reported to be 70.2% complete.

In 2021, the government commissioned the Epping Forest boreholes, aiming to augment water supply in Bulawayo. During a recent stakeholders meeting, Industry and Commerce Minister Sithembiso Nyoni emphasized the need for cooperation among Bulawayo residents in reviving the city's industrial sector. She highlighted her ministry's work on reviewing the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy 2019-23 and called on the business community to contribute to the policy review.

Bulawayo's mayor, David Coltart, pointed out some short-term measures to assist in industrial revival, including expanding the piping system, renovating the water treatment plant, and doubling reservoir capacity. He appealed to the government for funding for these projects.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube stressed that water provision was crucial for industrial revival. She also highlighted the need to address vandalism of water infrastructure.

United Refineries CEO Busisa Moyo emphasized the importance of collaboration among policymakers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, retail chain players, the informal sector, labor, and consumers to promote reindustrialization and leverage Bulawayo's existing industrial infrastructure.

Source - southern eye

