Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Mnangagwa after my farm,' says Kasukuwere

by Cyril Zenda
1 hr ago | Views
SELF-EXILED former Zanu-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere claims President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is out to grab his ConCorpia Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province, following a foiled bid to contest for presidency in the just-ended harmonised elections.

Kasukuwere, who has sought refuge in neighbouring South Africa since the November 2017 coup which toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, claims his properties are being targeted for takeover by government.

He claims a recent "suspicious" veld fire which razed a citrus plantation at the farm was part of efforts to force him out of the property.

Kasukuwere is currently locked in a bitter legal wrangle over ownership of the farm with a war veteran identified as Ephanos Madzimunyi who has "invaded" the property.

The former Cabinet minister also accuses police of refusing to enforce an eviction order granted by the High Court.

But national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last week said they were not aware of the alleged arson.

 "I am not aware of what you are asking and what has been happening,"  he said.

However, Kasukuwere's spokesperson Jaqueline Sande said the inferno was a result of lawlessness and failure by government to uphold the rule of law.

"The burning of that property is a result of the lawlessness and failure of Mnangagwa's government to uphold the rule of law,"  she said.

Sande also confirmed the invasion of the farm by an unlawful occupant who is currently occupying a portion of the citrus plantation.

"He has made it very difficult for operations to continue and there is failure to maintain the place he has occupied which has resulted in the burning of the entire citrus plantation.

Sande also said Zesa cables, electric polls and the irrigation equipment were destroyed while the entire citrus crop was lost to the fire.

"This is a direct result of the failure by Mnangagwa's government to uphold the rule of law and enforce the court order which ordered the unlawful occupant to vacate the premises.

"When president Kasukuwere tried to enforce the court order through the Messenger of Court, the office did not get the support from the police that is required in order to evict this man, who is violent, and who has got weapons on him at all times.

"As a result he has continued to occupy that portion of the land to destroy and in the end that is how the fire erupted and caused the damage to all the property on the premises.

"The Bindura police refused to enforce this order, in spite of this order having been issued by the High Court. So if orders are to be ignored, it shows that there is impunity and there is lawlessness in the country," she said.

Kasukuwere was barred from contesting as an independent presidential candidate in the August 23 harmonised elections.

His appeal at the Supreme Court was also unsuccessful.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe's clergy shirk charges of complicity in plunder

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Masiyiwa's wife committing millions to supporting underprivileged people

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean nanny 'was not fired for having a glass of wine with Boris Johnson'

1 hr ago | 212 Views

U.S. falling behind China in Africa's lithium industry?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa planning to resume talks on restructuring $14 billion of unpaid debt

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up efforts to eliminate malaria

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Stakeholders brainstorm over Bulawayo industry revival

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's son calls for urgent finance mobilisation

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimra confiscates 80 000 smuggled phones

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zimra under attack over poor service

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe govt aims to increase skills levels

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Child marriage victim succumbs to labour complications

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo's first female ambulance driver retires after 35 years

1 hr ago | 42 Views

British academic recruited Nevers Mumba for regime change mission

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Rains expose Bulawayo's street drainage

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Biti loses bid to avoid fill-in prosecutor

1 hr ago | 27 Views

EU, US sanctions hit Zimbabwe's agric sector hard

1 hr ago | 22 Views

CAPS United beat Bosso at B/F

1 hr ago | 57 Views

SADC condemns Zanu-PF attacks on Zambian leader Hichilema

11 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

17 hrs ago | 969 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

17 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

21 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

21 hrs ago | 858 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

21 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

24 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 1653 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

24 hrs ago | 429 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

01 Oct 2023 at 07:43hrs | 476 Views

Woman steals from burial society

01 Oct 2023 at 07:43hrs | 298 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

01 Oct 2023 at 07:42hrs | 241 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

01 Oct 2023 at 07:41hrs | 786 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

01 Oct 2023 at 07:40hrs | 529 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

01 Oct 2023 at 07:39hrs | 324 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

01 Oct 2023 at 07:38hrs | 325 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

01 Oct 2023 at 07:38hrs | 363 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

01 Oct 2023 at 07:37hrs | 315 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

01 Oct 2023 at 07:36hrs | 698 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

01 Oct 2023 at 07:35hrs | 554 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

01 Oct 2023 at 07:34hrs | 117 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

01 Oct 2023 at 07:33hrs | 190 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

01 Oct 2023 at 07:32hrs | 118 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

01 Oct 2023 at 07:32hrs | 142 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

01 Oct 2023 at 07:31hrs | 286 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

01 Oct 2023 at 07:29hrs | 88 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

01 Oct 2023 at 07:29hrs | 79 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

01 Oct 2023 at 07:28hrs | 301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days