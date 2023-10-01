Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's CCC has no capacity to form a government, says Zanu-PF critic

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
Political analyst Ibbo D Mandaza who is a staunch critic of Zanu-PF has said that the Citizens Coalition For Change cannot run a government.

Mandaza was speaking at the OR Tambo School of leadership where he delivered a public lecture titled; "State of democracy in the SADC region and a reflection on the national elections in Zimbabwe."

He says, "Even if the opposition were to be allowed to win and take power, they don't have a capacity to run a government."

"I asked Chamisa very bluntly that if you won how many can be members of the cabinet in your group, he could not count 10."

Prof Mandaza is regarded as the Transition Authority kingpin for his call for a transitional authority in Zimbabwe.




Source - Byo24News

