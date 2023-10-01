News / Local
Trust Fidelis Nyathi dies
5 hrs ago
Trust Fidelis Mdluli Nyathi, a Bulawayo socialite, has died. Ishmael Nyathi, his younger brother, confirmed the news on Facebook where he wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my brother Trust Fidelis Nyathi."
Trust was regarded as someone who enjoyed and promoted the Bulawayo cultural scene. Back in the day, he began a movement called #15SecondsCulture which was crafted to drive and inspire arts creators to engage with their fans. The initiative led to the discovery of a number of previously unknown artists.
"Very sad to hear of the passing of Fidelis Mdluli," wrote Bruce Ncube, an active Bulawayo artist based in the UK.
Trust was one of the few genuine voices that encouraged and supported Bulawayo musicians. MJ Sings, Ntandoyenkosi Moyo, and Mzoe 7 are among the celebrities who have expressed their condolences so far.
The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, however, sources say that he committed suicide.
We, the Bulawayo24 family, mourn alongside the families and friends.
May his soul rest in peace.
More to follow…
Source - Agencies