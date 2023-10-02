Zinara cashiers in fraud storm

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Two cashiers from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) have been brought to court on fraud charges for allegedly orchestrating the installation of an illegal boom override system at the Shamva tollgate. The accused individuals, David Mupanganyemba (46) and Grace Tevera (22), are facing these charges alongside technician Patson Tavengwa (54). They have been remanded in custody until today when a bail ruling will be made.Tawanda Marenga, Zinara's risk and loss control manager, is representing the organization in the case.According to court documents, on July 18 of this year, the accused, in collaboration with other Zinara employees based at the Eskbank Tollgate on the Harare-Bindura Road (who are currently at large), conspired to embezzle funds from their employer. The accused parties enlisted Tavengwa to unlawfully install a boom override system that would bypass the standard operating procedures, enabling them to collect toll fees from motorists and divert the money for personal gain.On July 20, Zinara's risk and loss control department detected the wrongdoing through CCTV footage and reported it to the police. Subsequent investigations revealed that the boom override installations were carried out without the knowledge or consent of the company and without the approval of the system provider, 10-10 Technologies (Pvt) Limited.On July 26, a team from the CID Commercial Crimes division contacted 10-10 Technologies (Pvt) Limited, which confirmed that they had not authorized the installation of the boom override system at any tollgate under their jurisdiction. CCTV footage capturing the accused individuals in the act of committing the offense was retrieved as evidence.The total value of funds misappropriated from the complainant is yet to be determined.