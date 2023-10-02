Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's govt to privatise 20 enterprises under Mutapa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The government is considering removing the public entity status of the 20 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) that fall under the Mutapa Investment Fund, leading to debates regarding their procurement exemption.

On September 19, President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued Statutory Instrument 156 of 2023, transforming the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe into the Mutapa Investment Fund and incorporating 20 SOEs within it. Subsequently, President Mnangagwa issued another proclamation exempting the Mutapa Investment Fund from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, effectively exempting the 20 SOEs, including mines, major power stations, the National Railways of Zimbabwe, Air Zimbabwe, NetOne, TelOne, Cottco, and Zupco.

This has sparked a legal discussion about whether President Mnangagwa, through the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Investment Laws Amendment) Regulations, has the authority to amend the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, which is an Act of Parliament.

Allen Choruma, the permanent secretary in the Office of the President's Corporate Governance Unit, explained during the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe annual conference that these companies would lose their SOE status once moved to the Mutapa Investment Fund. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube's objective is to maximize the utilization of assets to foster economic development.

A sovereign wealth fund, as defined by Investopedia, is a State-owned investment fund funded by government-generated revenue, often derived from a country's surplus reserves. Consequently, any company under the Mutapa Investment Fund is considered State-owned.

Concerns have been raised that exempting the 20 SOEs from procurement regulations could lead to corrupt practices, as procurement has been a common avenue for misappropriating government funds, according to the Auditor General's office.

Kenias Mafukidze, the CEO of Alpha Media Holdings, suggested that Zimbabwe should establish new institutions and fund them to create better institutions in the future. He emphasized the need to allocate a small portion of funds to management while dedicating the larger portion to taking risks and investing in the future.

George Guvamatanga, the Permanent Secretary of Finance and Investment Promotion, clarified that the Mutapa Investment Fund would ultimately benefit the government. He explained that the fund's capital would consist of the assets held by the SOEs, which would be overseen by the current board and subsequently managed by a team appointed by the government.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa to boycott Mnangagwa parliamentary address

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Ibbo Mandaza describes Zanu-PF's alleged election rigging machinery as smart

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

CCC plots to boycott Mnangagwa's Sona

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Polad noble, dialogue with Chamisa, better

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Ex-Zinara CEO trial fails to kick off

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF face off

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Amnesty International refers Zimbabwe's rights abuses to AU

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Australian cricketer wants to play for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Market rejects ZWL$50 notes

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Beitbridge rustler jailed 27 years

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zinara cashiers in fraud storm

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Our meat is rotting, Cde Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Guvamatanga rubbishes retailers' complaints over spaza shop influx

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out Zimbabwe legislative agenda

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane honoured

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to maximise internal resource usage to bust sanctions

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chief Nyangazonke in boundary dispute

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

EU wrote Nevers Mumba's SADC report on Zimbabwe polls?

3 hrs ago | 480 Views

Police in Zimbabwe hunt for 12 robbers

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mthuli Ncube says Zimbabwe's economy remains on positive trajectory

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

WATCH: Mayor David Coltart Takes the Lead in Transforming Bulawayo with 'Big Spring Clean Up'

11 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Bar lady pulls boyfriend's manhood

11 hrs ago | 970 Views

SADC Troika fails to produce Summit minutes as is per the usual norm?

11 hrs ago | 794 Views

Plumtree man rapes two goats, one dies

12 hrs ago | 772 Views

Madzibaba sodomizes boy (12) at church shrine

12 hrs ago | 427 Views

FlySafair lands in Harare

12 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimstat director general suspended from duty

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Memorial service of Zimbabwean-based Indian mining mogul postponed indefinitely

13 hrs ago | 695 Views

Govt intervenes on Harare water crisis

13 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe Treasury has not exempted state enterprises from procurement rules

13 hrs ago | 132 Views

Stanley Gama appointed Harare City Council's head of corporate communications

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

WATCH: George Guvamatanga sets the record straight on Mutapa fund exemptions

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Will Chamisa's MPs boycott Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address again?

13 hrs ago | 443 Views

Fraud-accused Zimstat boss granted US$200 bail

14 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank heist suspects to be reimbursed forfeited US$234,000

14 hrs ago | 539 Views

Police boss assaulted and disarmed outside Harare bar

14 hrs ago | 547 Views

Gono suffers court setback

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwean pensioner charged with wife's murder in Wales car fire

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

South Africa Parliament imposes sanctions on Floyd Shivambu

19 hrs ago | 1473 Views

TEARS FROM PRISON: Job Sikhala exposes 'alleged' CCC betrayal

20 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Zimbabwe - Dubbed 'the World's Next Lithium Valley' - to Speak at Critical Minerals Africa 2023

20 hrs ago | 387 Views

Trust Fidelis Nyathi dies

20 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Zimbabwe gold mine death toll expected to rise to 13, Chiwenga says

22 hrs ago | 887 Views

Nigerian president hikes wages to avert looming strike

23 hrs ago | 377 Views

Somaliland Economic Forum 2023: A gateway to sustainable Investment

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Mnangagwa will be dragged to an election rerun kicking and screaming'

24 hrs ago | 4445 Views

Zimbabwean loan shark jailed in the UK

24 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Zanu-PF bullying rejected

24 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Chamisa's CCC has no capacity to form a government, says Zanu-PF critic

02 Oct 2023 at 08:52hrs | 1228 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days