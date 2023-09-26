Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC plots to boycott Mnangagwa's Sona

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, who serve as legislators, are contemplating a boycott of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) due to their assertion that he is an illegitimate leader. 
Sources within the CCC disclosed that the party had adopted a resolution to refrain from attending the event in light of the disputed presidential election held on August 23 and 24, which declared Mnangagwa the winner.
A source stated, "Attending the Sona would mean that we have accepted Mnangagwa as a legitimate leader. So the party has agreed that its legislators will not attend the Sona."

When contacted for comment, CCC spokesperson Gift Siziba neither confirmed nor denied the alleged plan to boycott the Sona. However, he reiterated that party leader Nelson Chamisa was the president-elect, asserting, "The president-elect is Nelson Chamisa. The party pronounced itself on the outcome of the election - Mr. Mnangagwa has no mandate from the people. To resolve this, we have proposed that there has to be a political settlement leading us into a resolution of the credible and normal election. All the powers are derived from the people."

Source - newsday

