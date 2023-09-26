News / Local
Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI
Zimbabwean tech expert James Manyika has been named by Time magazine as one of the world's top 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI).
Manyika is senior vice-president at Google and is at the cutting edge of AI development.
Said the Times, "Few AI leaders are as well-connected, or have as wide a breadth of AI experience, as James Manyika. Google's senior vice president of research, technology, and society has a Ph.D. in AI from Oxford, served as a tech adviser in the Obama Administration, and was both a visiting scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Labs and a McKinsey consultant. Now, Manyika, 58, also serves as a vice chair of the National AI Advisory Committee, the federal panel tasked with strategizing AI regulation."
