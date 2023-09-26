Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwean tech expert James Manyika has been named by Time magazine as one of the world's top 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI).

Manyika is senior vice-president at Google and is at the cutting edge of AI development.

Said the Times, "Few AI leaders are as well-connected, or have as wide a breadth of AI experience, as James Manyika. Google's senior vice president of research, technology, and society has a Ph.D. in AI from Oxford, served as a tech adviser in the Obama Administration, and was both a visiting scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Labs and a McKinsey consultant. Now, Manyika, 58, also serves as a vice chair of the National AI Advisory Committee, the federal panel tasked with strategizing AI regulation."

Source - online

Must Read

Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa addresses first session of 10th Parliament

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

24 mins ago | 33 Views

More painful petrol, diesel hikes in South Africa

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's CCC boycotts Mnangagwa

59 mins ago | 99 Views

CCC boycott of opening of Parliament risks boomeranging as only a news headline stunt with no reform headway

1 hr ago | 179 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa officially opening parliament

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Invitation for investors to invest in Somaliland

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

America lags behind Zimbabwe in passport processing system

5 hrs ago | 526 Views

Caledonia Mining Corporation declares 14 cents dividend

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa to boycott Mnangagwa parliamentary address

8 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Ibbo Mandaza describes Zanu-PF's alleged election rigging machinery as smart

8 hrs ago | 1671 Views

CCC plots to boycott Mnangagwa's Sona

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Polad noble, dialogue with Chamisa, better

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

Ex-Zinara CEO trial fails to kick off

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF face off

8 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Amnesty International refers Zimbabwe's rights abuses to AU

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

Australian cricketer wants to play for Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Market rejects ZWL$50 notes

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zimbabwe's govt to privatise 20 enterprises under Mutapa

9 hrs ago | 476 Views

Beitbridge rustler jailed 27 years

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zinara cashiers in fraud storm

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

Our meat is rotting, Cde Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 306 Views

Guvamatanga rubbishes retailers' complaints over spaza shop influx

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out Zimbabwe legislative agenda

9 hrs ago | 86 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane honoured

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to maximise internal resource usage to bust sanctions

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chief Nyangazonke in boundary dispute

9 hrs ago | 186 Views

EU wrote Nevers Mumba's SADC report on Zimbabwe polls?

9 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Police in Zimbabwe hunt for 12 robbers

9 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthuli Ncube says Zimbabwe's economy remains on positive trajectory

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

WATCH: Mayor David Coltart Takes the Lead in Transforming Bulawayo with 'Big Spring Clean Up'

17 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Bar lady pulls boyfriend's manhood

17 hrs ago | 1276 Views

SADC Troika fails to produce Summit minutes as is per the usual norm?

17 hrs ago | 907 Views

Plumtree man rapes two goats, one dies

17 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Madzibaba sodomizes boy (12) at church shrine

17 hrs ago | 526 Views

FlySafair lands in Harare

18 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimstat director general suspended from duty

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

Memorial service of Zimbabwean-based Indian mining mogul postponed indefinitely

18 hrs ago | 927 Views

Govt intervenes on Harare water crisis

19 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe Treasury has not exempted state enterprises from procurement rules

19 hrs ago | 168 Views

Stanley Gama appointed Harare City Council's head of corporate communications

19 hrs ago | 319 Views

WATCH: George Guvamatanga sets the record straight on Mutapa fund exemptions

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

Will Chamisa's MPs boycott Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address again?

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Fraud-accused Zimstat boss granted US$200 bail

19 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZB Bank heist suspects to be reimbursed forfeited US$234,000

19 hrs ago | 693 Views

Police boss assaulted and disarmed outside Harare bar

19 hrs ago | 669 Views

Gono suffers court setback

19 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwean pensioner charged with wife's murder in Wales car fire

19 hrs ago | 290 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days