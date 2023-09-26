Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI

News / Local

Zimbabwean tech expert James Manyika has been named by Time magazine as one of the world's top 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI).Manyika is senior vice-president at Google and is at the cutting edge of AI development.Said the Times, "Few AI leaders are as well-connected, or have as wide a breadth of AI experience, as James Manyika. Google's senior vice president of research, technology, and society has a Ph.D. in AI from Oxford, served as a tech adviser in the Obama Administration, and was both a visiting scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Labs and a McKinsey consultant. Now, Manyika, 58, also serves as a vice chair of the National AI Advisory Committee, the federal panel tasked with strategizing AI regulation."