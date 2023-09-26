Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has today officially opened the First Session of the 10th Parliament which was boycotted by the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition For Change.

Mnangagwa laid out several Bills that are set to be considered during the coming sitting.

The Bills include six that were not concluded in the last Parliament and new ones that are meant to enhance the achievement of national goals.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa, said the session came shortly after the country successfully held credible, free, fair and peaceful harmonised elections in accordance with democratic traditions and practices.

"May I take this opportunity to congratulate you for having secured the mandate to serve the people of our great motherland Zimbabwe in your respective constituencies for the next five years. I challenge you to accelerate the completion of the matters outstanding from the legislative agenda of the 9th Parliament. Much work lies ahead," said President Mnangagwa.

In a related matter, Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has today invoked Parliament' Standing Orders to impose penalties on CCC legislators who boycotted the official opening.

He said the legislators will have transport and accommodation costs incurred by Parliament deducted from their salaries among other penalties.

CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has refused to accept electoral defeat that he suffered at the hands of President Mnangagwa in the August 23 harmonised elections.

CCC Parliamentary Chief Whip Amos Chibaya said, "We are not attending Mnangagwa's state-of-the-nation address today because we view him as an illegitimate leader who was fraudulently elected through manipulation. He is a product of an election in which there was massive voter suppression in urban areas, disenfranchisement and illegal intervention in the electoral process by FAZ (a Zimbabwean intelligence-run securocratic outfit which managed the elections). We can't attend parliament to listen to an illegitimate leader speaking to people who didn't elect him constitutionally and lawfully."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mnangagwa addresses first session of 10th Parliament

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

9 mins ago | 5 Views

More painful petrol, diesel hikes in South Africa

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI

41 mins ago | 23 Views

Chamisa's CCC boycotts Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 42 Views

CCC boycott of opening of Parliament risks boomeranging as only a news headline stunt with no reform headway

58 mins ago | 136 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa officially opening parliament

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Invitation for investors to invest in Somaliland

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

America lags behind Zimbabwe in passport processing system

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Caledonia Mining Corporation declares 14 cents dividend

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa to boycott Mnangagwa parliamentary address

8 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Ibbo Mandaza describes Zanu-PF's alleged election rigging machinery as smart

8 hrs ago | 1653 Views

CCC plots to boycott Mnangagwa's Sona

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Polad noble, dialogue with Chamisa, better

8 hrs ago | 750 Views

Ex-Zinara CEO trial fails to kick off

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF face off

8 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Amnesty International refers Zimbabwe's rights abuses to AU

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Australian cricketer wants to play for Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Market rejects ZWL$50 notes

8 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwe's govt to privatise 20 enterprises under Mutapa

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Beitbridge rustler jailed 27 years

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zinara cashiers in fraud storm

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Our meat is rotting, Cde Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 302 Views

Guvamatanga rubbishes retailers' complaints over spaza shop influx

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out Zimbabwe legislative agenda

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane honoured

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to maximise internal resource usage to bust sanctions

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chief Nyangazonke in boundary dispute

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

EU wrote Nevers Mumba's SADC report on Zimbabwe polls?

8 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Police in Zimbabwe hunt for 12 robbers

8 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mthuli Ncube says Zimbabwe's economy remains on positive trajectory

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

WATCH: Mayor David Coltart Takes the Lead in Transforming Bulawayo with 'Big Spring Clean Up'

16 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Bar lady pulls boyfriend's manhood

17 hrs ago | 1264 Views

SADC Troika fails to produce Summit minutes as is per the usual norm?

17 hrs ago | 903 Views

Plumtree man rapes two goats, one dies

17 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Madzibaba sodomizes boy (12) at church shrine

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

FlySafair lands in Harare

17 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimstat director general suspended from duty

18 hrs ago | 368 Views

Memorial service of Zimbabwean-based Indian mining mogul postponed indefinitely

18 hrs ago | 922 Views

Govt intervenes on Harare water crisis

19 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe Treasury has not exempted state enterprises from procurement rules

19 hrs ago | 168 Views

Stanley Gama appointed Harare City Council's head of corporate communications

19 hrs ago | 318 Views

WATCH: George Guvamatanga sets the record straight on Mutapa fund exemptions

19 hrs ago | 157 Views

Will Chamisa's MPs boycott Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address again?

19 hrs ago | 520 Views

Fraud-accused Zimstat boss granted US$200 bail

19 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZB Bank heist suspects to be reimbursed forfeited US$234,000

19 hrs ago | 692 Views

Police boss assaulted and disarmed outside Harare bar

19 hrs ago | 665 Views

Gono suffers court setback

19 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwean pensioner charged with wife's murder in Wales car fire

19 hrs ago | 289 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days