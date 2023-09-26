Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has today officially opened the First Session of the 10th Parliament which was boycotted by the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition For Change.Mnangagwa laid out several Bills that are set to be considered during the coming sitting.The Bills include six that were not concluded in the last Parliament and new ones that are meant to enhance the achievement of national goals.In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa, said the session came shortly after the country successfully held credible, free, fair and peaceful harmonised elections in accordance with democratic traditions and practices."May I take this opportunity to congratulate you for having secured the mandate to serve the people of our great motherland Zimbabwe in your respective constituencies for the next five years. I challenge you to accelerate the completion of the matters outstanding from the legislative agenda of the 9th Parliament. Much work lies ahead," said President Mnangagwa.In a related matter, Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has today invoked Parliament' Standing Orders to impose penalties on CCC legislators who boycotted the official opening.He said the legislators will have transport and accommodation costs incurred by Parliament deducted from their salaries among other penalties.CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has refused to accept electoral defeat that he suffered at the hands of President Mnangagwa in the August 23 harmonised elections.CCC Parliamentary Chief Whip Amos Chibaya said, "We are not attending Mnangagwa's state-of-the-nation address today because we view him as an illegitimate leader who was fraudulently elected through manipulation. He is a product of an election in which there was massive voter suppression in urban areas, disenfranchisement and illegal intervention in the electoral process by FAZ (a Zimbabwean intelligence-run securocratic outfit which managed the elections). We can't attend parliament to listen to an illegitimate leader speaking to people who didn't elect him constitutionally and lawfully."