Zanu-PF dispels any hope for Transitional government

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Treasurer General Patrick Chinamasa has rejected the possibility of a transitional government or a rerun of Zimbabwe's heavily criticized August elections, which had been proposed by regional actors.Taking to Twitter on Monday, Chinamasa asserted that despite widespread regional and international criticism of the election, Zanu-PF maintained that it was conducted fairly and transparently. He dismissed calls for a rerun of the elections, which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa secure victory with 52.6% of the presidential vote against his main contender, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa, who received 44% of the vote.Chinamasa called the calls for a rerun "neocolonial" and urged the CCC and Nelson Chamisa to acknowledge the election's legitimacy. He stated, "The 23rd of August 2023 was free, fair, transparent, and credible; there will be no rerun of the elections."Furthermore, he ruled out the possibility of a Government of National Unity (GNU) or a Transitional Authority, describing Zimbabwe under Zanu-PF's leadership as a nation that would not become a "banana republic." Chinamasa emphasized Zanu-PF's commitment to resisting neocolonialism, hegemony, and sanctions imposed by Western countries, declaring that Zimbabwe would never be colonized again.Mnangagwa's re-election has faced significant criticism due to issues such as the late provision of voting materials, allegations of voter intimidation by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)-backed Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), restrictions on opposition rallies, the arrest of opposition politicians, and accusations that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had been influenced by the military, all of which undermined its credibility. The European Union (EU), Commonwealth, United Kingdom (UK), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the African Union (AU) all questioned the fairness of the election.Zanu-PF has spent much of Zimbabwe's post-election period criticizing Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, whom they accuse of orchestrating negative reviews of Zimbabwe's polls within the SADC region.