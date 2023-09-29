Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean authorities have officially released the identities of five of the six victims involved in the plane crash that occurred in Mashava on September 29. The tragic incident claimed the lives of several individuals, including prominent figures.Among the victims were Harpla Sing Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, and his son, Harpla Singh Randhawa. They tragically lost their lives when their Cessna 206 aircraft crashed during a journey from Harare to the RioZim-owned Murowa Diamond Mine in Mberengwa.The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi provided an update on the identification of the victims, stating, "Five victims have been positively identified by their next of kin."He named them as Harpla Singh Randhawa, 60, of Murowa Diamonds; Amer Singh Randhawa; Marowa's newly-appointed chief administration officer George Sibanda, 51, Murowa human resources executive Nikhil Mahadik Milind and pilot Reginald Muchemwa, 38.Nyathi added, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police is collaborating with relevant institutions to determine the cause of the accident and to identify the sixth victim, who is believed to have been a visitor to Zimbabwe."